Floods Disrupt Key Routes in Narok, Authorities Urge Caution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20-Flooding and heavy silt deposition have disrupted traffic along the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is on site clearing silt to reopen the affected section, while drivers are advised to use Ngong–Suswa, Nairobi–Naivasha–Nakuru–Mau Narok–Narok, or Nairobi–Naivasha–Longonot–Suswa routes.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use the alternative routes as our teams work to restore normal traffic flow,” said Kipkech Lotiata, County Commissioner, Narok.

“Safety of commuters remains our top priority during this period of adverse weather.”