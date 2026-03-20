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DCI Refutes Claims Government Officials were Involved in Harambee House Fraud

“The arrested persons were purely external fraudsters who exploited public institutions for criminal gain,” DCI Director John Marete said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has refuted reports suggesting that government officials were implicated in a high-profile fraud case at Harambee House last week.

DCI in a statement sought to clarify that the seven suspects arrested last week were “purely external fraudsters who exploited public institutions for criminal gain.”

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The suspects had allegedly posed as officials from the Ministry of Interior, National Treasury, and Ministry of Health to defraud two Swedish nationals of USD 470,750 in a fictitious tender for 500 Toyota Hiace High Roof Ambulances.

“The arrested persons were purely external fraudsters who exploited public institutions for criminal gain,” DCI Director John Marete said.

“The successful arrest underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the vigilance of genuine public servants who assisted in exposing the syndicate.”

The fraud reportedly began on January 10, 2026, when one of the victims was contacted via WhatsApp by an individual claiming to connect him to government-affiliated consultants.

The victims were later taken past security checkpoints into boardrooms on the 5th and 12th floors of Harambee House, where they were presented with forged tender documents, including fake pre-qualification certificates.

The suspects were arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on March 16 and charged with conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretenses, acquisition of proceeds of crime, and forgery.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on bond of Sh5 million each or cash bail of Sh300,000.

The matter is set for pre-trial directions on April 1, 2026.

The DCI urged investors to remain vigilant, noting that legitimate government tenders are advertised through official channels and do not require upfront payments, insurance, or fees to private accounts.

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