Nyongo’s rallies Kisumu residents ahead of Ruto-Museveni SGR launch

KISUMU, Kenya Mar 20 – Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has called on residents to turn-out in large numbers for the forthcoming visit by President William Ruto to launch the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu.

Nyong’o termed the visit a defining moment for the region as the SGR is set to open-up the Lake Region to trade and development.

“The Standard Gauge Railway has finally arrived and is being commissioned. It has been a long-held dream, and at one point, we envisioned it reaching Kisumu and extending to Malaba and even Juba. While we have achieved the Kisumu section, we remain hopeful that it will ultimately connect across the region,” he said during a press briefing in Kisumu on Thursday

Nyong’o described the railway as more than just a transport project, saying it symbolises a broader vision for economic transformation and regional integration.

“This milestone represents a shared vision for growth, greater opportunity and stronger regional integration. It reflects our collective aspiration for a better future,” he added.

He urged residents to embrace the development, noting that it holds significant potential to boost investment and connectivity in the region.

“We invite all residents to come-out and witness this historic occasion and to welcome the President and other leaders,” he said.

At the same time, Nyong’o extended Eid-ul-Fitr Seasons Greetings to the Muslim faithful.

“May this period of devotion and reflection bring continued peace, blessings and renewal. I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a joyful Eid-Ul-Fitr, Idd-Mubarak,” he said, adding that the President is expected to also meet the Muslim community and their leaders and share a meal with them as part of the visit.

Preparations for the President’s visit and the SGR commissioning at Kibos are ongoing, with security and logistical arrangements being finalised ahead of the weekend.