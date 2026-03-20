EU leaders vow vigilance against migratory flows, call for Mideast de-escalation

BRUSSELS, Mar 19 – European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday pledged to remain vigilant against any spillover from the Middle East conflicts that could trigger migratory pressure on the bloc, as the conflicts pose growing risks to Europe.

Although the conflict “has not translated into immediate migratory flows towards the EU,” leaders at a European Council meeting underscored “the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and ensuring the necessary level of preparedness,” according to conclusions adopted after the summit.

Drawing on lessons from the 2015 migration crisis, the bloc said it was ready to “fully mobilise its diplomatic, legal, operational and financial tools” to prevent migratory movements to the EU and preserve security in Europe.

“The security and the control of the EU’s external borders will continue to be strengthened,” the conclusions said.

The leaders also urged de-escalation and maximum restraint in the Middle East conflict, calling on all parties to fully respect international law and backing a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities.

While seeking to bolster the EU’s maritime posture, the leaders underlined that additional assets should be deployed to strengthen its two existing maritime security operations, EUNAVFOR Aspides and EUNAVFOR Atalanta.

EUNAVFOR Aspides and EUNAVFOR Atalanta are both EU military operations aimed at safeguarding maritime security, with a combined area of operations covering the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf region.

The 2015 migration crisis, following the war in Syria and instability in Afghanistan and Iraq, saw over one million refugees and migrants enter Europe, which overwhelmed border and asylum systems, triggered emergencies, and deepened political divisions within the EU.

During Thursday’s European Council meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the United States and Israel to end the war with Iran, and pressed for diplomacy to replace military action.