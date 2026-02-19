Kalonzo, Gachagua announce multiple rallies in Nairobi on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — The United Opposition alliance has announced a series of nationwide rallies beginning Sunday in Nairobi, while warning Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja against interfering with their assemblies.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the alliance led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cautioned the police against deploying uniformed officers, plainclothes operatives, or what they termed “hired goons” to disrupt their meetings.

The leaders—including Fred Matiang’i and Eugene Wamalwa — insisted the rallies are lawful and protected under Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, demonstration, picketing, and petitioning public authorities.

“These are lawful assemblies protected under Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantees every person the right to peacefully assemble and demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities,” the statement read.

“We are watching, and we are recording, and we will pursue accountability for every violation.”

The opposition announced additional rallies in Kisii, Nyamira, and Nakuru as part of what they described as a broader national mobilisation effort.

Cancelled march

Kalonzo, Gachagua, Wamalwa and Kalonzo also cancelled a planned march to police headquarters on Friday, saying the opposition allince would no longer engage the Inspector General.

The leaders accused IG Kanja and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of obstructing justice over the January 25 incident at ACK Witima Church in Othaya.

According to the statement, investigations into the alleged attack—described by the opposition as an attempted assassination of Gachagua—had been completed, identifying twelve police officers and two Members of Parliament from Murang’a and Nyeri counties as suspects.

The opposition claimed the investigative file, which was ready for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions, was intercepted by the Interior Ministry with instructions that no prosecution should proceed.

“We call this what it is: a criminal abuse of power. It is obstruction of justice,” the statement said, accusing Murkomen of shielding “would-be assassins from accountability.”

Private prosecutions

Citing Article 157(6)(b) of the Constitution and Section 28 of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, the opposition announced plans to initiate private prosecutions against the 12 officers and the two MPs.

“The law is on our side. The Constitution is on our side. The Kenyan people are on our side,” the leaders said, arguing that the threshold for private prosecution had been met due to what they termed politically motivated inaction.

The opposition also recounted a January 30 meeting with IG Kanja at Jogoo House, saying they had engaged in good faith and expected independent investigations.

A follow-up meeting scheduled for February 16 did not take place after they were informed the IG would be unavailable until February 20.

“We find it not only unnecessary, but a disservice to Kenyans, to continue engaging an Inspector General whose hands have been tied by his political masters,” the statement said.

Earlier in the week, Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), had vowed to mobilise 100,000 supporters to march to the IG’s office.

Gachagua maintains that the January 25 incident—during which tear gas was allegedly lobbed into the church compound while he attended service—was a targeted assassination attempt sanctioned at the highest levels of government.

He has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, accusing police leadership of shielding perpetrators and enabling impunity.

“His continued refusal to act on the violent attack at ACK Witima Church, coupled with escalating attacks across our nation, confirms a deliberate strategy to shield perpetrators,” Gachagua said.