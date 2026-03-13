Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kanja urged commanders to show strong leadership in implementing reforms at the local level, stressing the need for greater responsiveness, professionalism and integrity in policing

Top stories

IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership Academy, calling on senior officers to strengthen accountability, improve operational efficiency, and deepen community trust in policing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting brought together sub-regional and county commanders drawn from the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as well as directors of operations from service headquarters and specialised units.

In his opening remarks, Kanja described the conference as a critical forum for evaluating the performance of the National Police Service and identifying areas that require improvement.

“This platform allows us to reflect on our processes, identify weaknesses that need attention, assess obstacles that impede progress, and develop practical solutions that will allow the Service to move forward effectively,” he told the commanders.

The Inspector General said the discussions would help advance an ongoing transformation agenda aimed at turning police stations, training institutions, and other service units into centres of excellence.

He said the reform effort is anchored on a four-pillar framework focusing on strengthening institutional capacity, improving operational preparedness and logistics, enhancing oversight and accountability, and investing in human resource management and development.

Kanja urged commanders to show strong leadership in implementing reforms at the local level, stressing the need for greater responsiveness, professionalism and integrity in policing.

“The task of transforming the National Police Service and maintaining an upward trajectory calls for all hands-on deck,” he said.

 “Each of us must coordinate our efforts, support one another and work with unity of purpose to accomplish this mission.”

According to the Inspector General, crime data shows notable progress, with a 5.1 percent decline in reported criminal cases compared with 2024 and an 8.4 percent drop compared with 2023.

He also highlighted several institutional achievements, including salary and job group harmonisation, continuous training programs, improved housing projects for officers and the acquisition of new vehicles to replace ageing police equipment.

Kanja said the spoke on the recent recruitment that saw 10,000 police officers recruited in a single day, an approach he said helped curb corruption previously associated with the process.

 The recruits are currently undergoing training at various police colleges.

As part of efforts to strengthen transparency, the Inspector General said he invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Service’s systems, policies, and procedures.

The review, completed late last year, identified gaps in recruitment systems and other operational areas, providing recommendations aimed at reducing corruption and improving institutional integrity.

“Reducing corruption within the Service increases the level of trust from the community,” Kanja said. “And when the community trusts you, it shares information, making policing far more effective.”

He noted that implementing the recommendations from the anti-corruption agency’s report would require collective commitment from leadership across all levels of the Service.

Kanja reiterated that the National Police Service remains committed to building a professional, accountable, and community-centred police force capable of safeguarding public safety while maintaining the confidence of Kenyans.

The Inspector General was accompanied by senior police leadership, including Mohamed Amin, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Patrick Tito, Chief of Staff of the Administration Police Service, James Kama,u and Director of Corporate Communication, Muchiri Nyaga.

The conference is expected to focus on operational coordination, reforms, and strategies aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening policing across the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Snake under the bed’: EACC Chair urges students to confront corruption

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde warns corruption in Kenya is like a hidden snake, urging leaders, students, and citizens to reject it.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Mislablled’: Budget Controller clarifies Sh44.5mn expenditure by Second Lady

Margaret Nyakang’o clarifies that Sh44.5 million previously reported under Second Lady Joyce Kithure’s office was misattributed. The funds were spent under the Government Strategic...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC warns NG-CDF officials against corruption, cites 67 ongoing investigations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission urges NG-CDF managers to uphold integrity and transparency in fund management, citing 67 ongoing corruption investigations across constituencies in...

4 hours ago

County News

Police seize Sh5.4mn cannabis haul in Machakos dawn raid

DCI detectives have seized 180kg of suspected cannabis worth Sh5.4 million in Machakos County and arrested two suspects following a dawn anti-narcotics raid.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

Police IG Douglas Kanja says reported criminal cases have dropped by 5.1 per cent compared to 2024 and 8.4 per cent since 2023, citing...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iran envoy says Kenyans can leave country safely through open land borders

Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour says Kenyans can leave the country through open land borders with logistical support.

5 hours ago

Kenya

State Sued Over Alleged Abduction of Businessman Abdi Ali in Eastleigh

According to court documents, Aidid was removed from his vehicle by masked men whose whereabouts remain unknown.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to Rule on Sifuna Removal Case on March 26

Earlier this year, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) voted to remove Sifuna, citing alleged indiscipline and violations of party protocols.

15 hours ago