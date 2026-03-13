IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership Academy, calling on senior officers to strengthen accountability, improve operational efficiency, and deepen community trust in policing.

The meeting brought together sub-regional and county commanders drawn from the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as well as directors of operations from service headquarters and specialised units.

In his opening remarks, Kanja described the conference as a critical forum for evaluating the performance of the National Police Service and identifying areas that require improvement.

“This platform allows us to reflect on our processes, identify weaknesses that need attention, assess obstacles that impede progress, and develop practical solutions that will allow the Service to move forward effectively,” he told the commanders.

The Inspector General said the discussions would help advance an ongoing transformation agenda aimed at turning police stations, training institutions, and other service units into centres of excellence.

He said the reform effort is anchored on a four-pillar framework focusing on strengthening institutional capacity, improving operational preparedness and logistics, enhancing oversight and accountability, and investing in human resource management and development.

Kanja urged commanders to show strong leadership in implementing reforms at the local level, stressing the need for greater responsiveness, professionalism and integrity in policing.

“The task of transforming the National Police Service and maintaining an upward trajectory calls for all hands-on deck,” he said.

“Each of us must coordinate our efforts, support one another and work with unity of purpose to accomplish this mission.”

According to the Inspector General, crime data shows notable progress, with a 5.1 percent decline in reported criminal cases compared with 2024 and an 8.4 percent drop compared with 2023.

He also highlighted several institutional achievements, including salary and job group harmonisation, continuous training programs, improved housing projects for officers and the acquisition of new vehicles to replace ageing police equipment.

Kanja said the spoke on the recent recruitment that saw 10,000 police officers recruited in a single day, an approach he said helped curb corruption previously associated with the process.

The recruits are currently undergoing training at various police colleges.

As part of efforts to strengthen transparency, the Inspector General said he invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Service’s systems, policies, and procedures.

The review, completed late last year, identified gaps in recruitment systems and other operational areas, providing recommendations aimed at reducing corruption and improving institutional integrity.

“Reducing corruption within the Service increases the level of trust from the community,” Kanja said. “And when the community trusts you, it shares information, making policing far more effective.”

He noted that implementing the recommendations from the anti-corruption agency’s report would require collective commitment from leadership across all levels of the Service.

Kanja reiterated that the National Police Service remains committed to building a professional, accountable, and community-centred police force capable of safeguarding public safety while maintaining the confidence of Kenyans.

The Inspector General was accompanied by senior police leadership, including Mohamed Amin, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Patrick Tito, Chief of Staff of the Administration Police Service, James Kama,u and Director of Corporate Communication, Muchiri Nyaga.

The conference is expected to focus on operational coordination, reforms, and strategies aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening policing across the country.