Kondele quarry claims lives of 5 siblings aged 9 to 14

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 9 — Tragedy struck Kanyakwar area in Kisumu Central sub-county on Sunday evening after four siblings drowned in an open quarry.

The boys, aged between 14 and 9, are reported to have been playing near the water before the incident occurred.

According to Kondele Chief Maurice Ajwang, one of the boys is believed to have ventured into the deeper end of the quarry and began drowning.

His three brothers reportedly jumped in to rescue him, but they too were overwhelmed by the depth of the water and drowned.

Chief Ajwang confirmed that all four bodies were later retrieved from the quarry following a search and recovery operation.

The incident has left residents of Kanyakwar in shock, with local leaders urging parents and guardians to keep children away from abandoned quarries and other unprotected water bodies, especially during school breaks.