DCP moves to avoid chaos in Ol Kalou nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has outlined measures on handling disputes arising from the nominations for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat sscheduled for May 9, 2026.

In a notice, signed by Internal Disputes and Resolution Committee (IDRC) Chairperson Mayiani Sankale, said any candidate or party member dissatisfied with the outcome of the nominations will have 24 hours to file a complaint or appeal.

“Any person dissatisfied with the outcome of the results of the nomination process conducted by the National Elections Board may lodge a formal complaint or appeal within twenty-four hours of the declaration of the decision,” the notice stated.

The party directed that all complaints must be submitted in writing or through email and supported with evidence.

DCP said the move is aimed at ensuring transparency and credibility during the hotly contested nomination exercise.

“The Committee remains committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and credible dispute resolution process,” Sankale said.

Competition for party tickets is already beginning to intensify ahead of the high-stake mini-poll scheduled for July 16, 2026.