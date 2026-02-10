Connect with us

Implementation will follow the Public Finance Management Act, with a 12-month moratorium granted to enable beneficiaries to clear their principal loan balances/PCS

Cabinet endorses Sh4.7 trillion budget policy statement

Expenditure allocations comprise KSh3.46 trillion for recurrent spending, 749.5 billion Shillings for development, 495.7 billion Shillings in transfers to county governments, and 2 billion Shillings for the Contingency Fund.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – The Cabinet has also endorsed the financial year 2026/27 Budget, totalling 4.7 trillion Shillings.

A dispatch from State House says the Budget projects total revenues of 3.5 trillion Shillings against total expenditure of 4.7 trillion Shillings.

Under the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, county governments will receive 420 billion Shillings as an equitable share, representing 21.9 per cent of the most recent audited revenue in line with constitutional requirements, and 15.2 billion Shillings for the Equalisation Fund.

A further 75.7 billion Shillings is proposed under the County Governments Additional Allocation Bill, 2026, bringing total county transfers to KSh495.7 billion.

The Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto says 2026 Budget Policy Statement, themed “Accelerating Gains under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth”.

