Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DRUG TRAFFICKING

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Venezuela Developments

The request for an emergency meeting was submitted by Colombia, which currently holds a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

Published

NEW YORK, Jan 5 – The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the situation in Venezuela, following a US security operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their transfer outside the country.

The Council met under the agenda item “Threats to International Peace and Security.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The request for an emergency meeting was submitted by Colombia, which currently holds a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

Russia, China, and several other countries have described the US military operation in Venezuela as a violation of international law.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the launch of large-scale military strikes against Venezuela, including targets in the capital, Caracas.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the indictment against Maduro includes charges of conspiracy related to narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of weapons and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess weapons and destructive devices against the United States.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ghana condemns ‘colonial’ US raid on Venezuela and Maduro’s ‘abduction’

Ghana has condemned the US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that Washington’s actions violate international law and...

1 day ago

World

China demands Maduro’s release, says US must ‘stop toppling the government of Venezuela’

China, Russia and Iran condemn the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a violation of international law as global tensions escalate.

1 day ago

Africa

AU urges inclusive political dialogue in Venezuela, warns US move destabilizing

The African Union urges inclusive political dialogue in Venezuela after the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that escalating military action risks regional...

1 day ago

Top stories

Maduro charged with narco-terrorism, weapons offences after dramatic capture by US forces

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with narco-terrorism and drug offences following his capture in a raid by US forces.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

EU urges restraint after Trump confirms capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

The European Union has urged restraint and respect for international law after President Donald Trump said US forces captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

2 days ago

World

Venezuela declares national emergency amid strikes by US forces

Venezuela has declared a nationwide state of emergency after alleging U.S. air and missile strikes on Caracas and surrounding states, claims Washington has not...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Russia urges U.S. not to make “fatal mistake” on Venezuela

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Washington to "refrain from further escalating the situation, which could lead to unpredictable consequences for...

December 18, 2025

World

Venezuela condemns Trump’s threat to close country’s airspace

The country's foreign ministry called Trump's comments "another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people".

November 30, 2025