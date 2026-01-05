UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Venezuela Developments

NEW YORK, Jan 5 – The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the situation in Venezuela, following a US security operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their transfer outside the country.

The Council met under the agenda item “Threats to International Peace and Security.”

The request for an emergency meeting was submitted by Colombia, which currently holds a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

Russia, China, and several other countries have described the US military operation in Venezuela as a violation of international law.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the launch of large-scale military strikes against Venezuela, including targets in the capital, Caracas.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the indictment against Maduro includes charges of conspiracy related to narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of weapons and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess weapons and destructive devices against the United States.