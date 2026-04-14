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Trump deletes post depicting him as Jesus-like figure after backlash

Trump acknowledged posting the picture, telling reporters he thought it was “me as a doctor”.

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WASHINGTON, Apr 14 – Faced with growing backlash, US President Donald Trump appears to have removed a controversial Truth Social post depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure.

The AI-generated image, which showed Trump appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed, sparked fierce backlash from both sides of the US political spectrum, including from some of Trump’s most ardent supporters.

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The post came just hours after Trump posted a lengthy message criticising Pope Leo XIV, a vocal critic of the US and Israeli military operation in Iran.

Trump acknowledged posting the picture, telling reporters he thought it was “me as a doctor”.

The now-deleted image showed Trump, wearing a white robe, with a glowing hand on the forehead of a sick man, which critics said was similar to religious paintings showing Jesus healing the infirm.

The background of the images included the Statue of Liberty, a large US flag fluttering, fighter jets and an eagle, as well as a nurse, a woman praying and what appeared to be a soldier in uniform.

Speaking to reporters several hours after it was removed, Trump said he believed the image depicted him as a doctor next to a Red Cross worker.

“It’s supposed to be as a doctor making people better,” he said. “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

He later told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that he removed the image because he “didn’t want to have anybody be confused. People were confused”.

Criticism of the image came swiftly, including from figures considered close to Trump and the administration.

The controversial image was posted less than an hour after a separate post from the US president in which he criticised the pope, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”.

Pope Leo – the first American Pope – has repeatedly condemned the war in Iran, saying it has led to “absurd and inhuman violence”.

The pope said on Monday that he has “no fear” of the Trump administration or “speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do”.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump did not apologise.

“Pope Leo said things that are wrong,” he said. “He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result.”

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