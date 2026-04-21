Haiti Exit: 150 officers leave as drawdown of Kenya-led Misssion enters final phase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — A contingent of 150 Kenyan police officers have left Haiti as the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission continues its phased drawdown and transitions into a United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025).

The latest departure marks another rotation in the gradual wind-down of the Kenya-led deployment, which has been operating in Haiti since mid-2024 in support of efforts to stabilise the country and assist Haitian security forces in countering entrenched gang violence.

Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (DIG-APS) Gilbert Masengeli was in Haiti on Monday to witness the drawdown process and engage with Kenyan officers still deployed under the mission.

He was received at the MSS Operational Base by Contingent Commander Godfrey Otunge, alongside US Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti David Howell, Kenya’s Consular General Noor Gabow, and Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to the United States Robert Wasike.

During the visit, Masengeli was briefed on the mission’s operational achievements, including joint security operations with the Haitian National Police, protection of critical infrastructure, and efforts to restore stability in urban areas affected by armed gangs.

803 officers exit

He commended the officers for what he described as their “commitment, professionalism, and endurance,” conveying appreciation from Inspector General Douglas Kanja and the Government of Kenya.

Senior officers present included General Service Unit Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, Recce Company Commanding Officer William Sawe, and Administration Police Service aide-de-camp Grace Kamau.

The latest withdrawal follows earlier rotations, including the return of 208 officers in March after completing their deployment under the MSS framework.

Those officers were received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by senior security officials, including National Security Adviser Monica Juma and Inspector General Kanja.

With the latest exit, the total number of Kenyan officers who have left Haiti will stand at 803.

The MSS mission, deployed in 2024, has been supporting Haitian authorities in combating armed gangs, securing strategic infrastructure such as ports, airports, and road networks, and facilitating humanitarian access in affected areas.

It is now transitioning into the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), which will expand international participation and is expected to deploy approximately 5,500 personnel from contributing states, including Chad, under a broader international stabilisation framework.