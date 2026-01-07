Sifuna Pays Tribute to Raila on Birthday, Urges Continuation of His Legacy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, and Nairobi Senator, has paid tribute to the late Raila Odinga, urging Kenyans to uphold the principles and ideals championed by the iconic leader on what would have been his birthday.

In a heartfelt statement, Sifuna reflected on nearly three months since Raila’s passing, describing the nation’s mourning as ongoing and profound.

“Many of us are no closer to overcoming this loss than we were two months ago. Indeed, your larger-than-life profile and the impact you had on us and the nation means we may never stop mourning,” he said.

As Kenyans mark the late leader’s birthday, Sifuna said Raila’s students, political allies, and ideological mentees must continue his work by leading a political renaissance aligned with the preamble of the Constitution, celebrating diversity, equality, democracy, social justice, and the rule of law.

“On his birthday, we renew our dedication to the principles he stood for, as we honour his memory and legacy by staying the course on this path he charted for us. Happy birthday Baba!” Sifuna noted.

The Nairobi Senator highlighted Raila’s 80-year life as a testament to courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.

He praised him as the country’s foremost second liberation warrior, a champion of multiparty democracy, and a key architect of the 2010 Constitution, which established devolution and aimed to reduce government overreach while distributing national resources equitably.

The ODM SG also expressed concern over what he described as a growing culture of impunity and intolerance in the wake of Raila’s death urging political leaders and mentees of Raila to stand firm in their principles.

“His death has created a platform for regression and shrinking of this space he envisaged, and more than ever, the country misses the wisdom and foresight of Baba,” Sifuna said.

Raila was remembered for consistently defending the oppressed, speaking truth to power, and placing the country above personal interest, often at great personal cost.

“In moments when compromise was convenient, he chose principle. In moments when silence was safer, he chose resistance,” Sifuna added.

This comes as Sifuna dismisses growing calls for his removal as ODM Secretary General, insisting that no individual or faction has the authority to kick him out as internal divisions widen following the death of party leader Raila Odinga.

Sifuna’s defiant stance comes amid rising tensions within ODM, with a section of party leaders accusing him of undermining unity over his opposition to the broad-based government arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Raila.

Critics argue that Sifuna’s outspoken criticism of the deal has put him at odds with senior ODM figures who favour continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Dismissing what he termed intimidation attempts, Sifuna maintained that his critics lacked the mandate to discipline or expel him from the party.

“You do not scare me. I want to assure Gachagua that no one has the power to kick me out of the ODM party. You can relax,” Sifuna said while attending the burial ceremony of the late Alice Wangari Gakuya, mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, at Makomboki Primary School in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

2022 campaign funds

Addressing the controversy, Sifuna launched a blistering attack on his detractors, reviving debate over the management of campaign funds during the 2022 General Election and ODM’s post-election direction.

“The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way,” Sifuna said, accusing National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of mismanaging resources that could have bolstered Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.