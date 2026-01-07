Search at South C Building Collapse Enters Sixth Day as Victim is Buried

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The search at the site of the South C building collapse has entered its sixth day, with rescue teams working tirelessly to clear the remaining rubble with authorities hoping to complete debris removal by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first victim of the tragedy, security guard Ali Adan Galgalo, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by local leaders, including Member of County Assembly Abass Khalif.

Khalif also visited the disaster site to support rescue efforts and called for accountability for those responsible.

“This building could not have collapsed if relevant agencies had followed established procedures. We demand action to prevent future incidents,” Khalif said.

He added that an audit of approved and ongoing construction projects in Nairobi will be pushed to ensure public safety.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome warned that the architect behind the collapsed building could face deregistration if investigations establish criminal negligence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sunday Mulele Ingonga has ordered immediate investigations, emphasizing that accountability will extend to both private developers and public officers responsible for regulatory oversight.

The Inspector General of Police has been instructed to submit a comprehensive report to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) within seven days.

Investigators are recording statements from the building’s developers, contractors, and officials who approved or inspected the project.

The building, which collapsed on January 2, 2026, left two people trapped under debris, sparking a multi-agency rescue operation.

One body was recovered on Sunday. The DPP expressed deep sympathy to families affected by the tragedy and vowed to hold all responsible parties accountable.

Owners of the structure revealed to investigators that 70% of the property had been sold off-plan, raising questions about oversight and compliance with construction regulations.

The South C collapse has reignited public concern over building safety and enforcement of construction standards in Nairobi, particularly as rapid urban development continues across the city.

