AHB, Huduma Kenya Partner to Bring Affordable Housing Services Closer to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The Affordable Housing Board (AHB) has partnered with Huduma Kenya to roll out dedicated service desks across all Huduma Centres nationwide, in a move aimed at simplifying access to home ownership services.

The partnership follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, designed to create more accessible and strategic touchpoints for Kenyans seeking to own homes under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

Under the new arrangement, the service desks will provide a one-stop solution for prospective homeowners, guiding them through the entire process—from registration on the Boma Yangu platform to payment and eventual allocation of housing units.

Applicants will be supported through registration and application processes, access to information on available housing units, payment procedures, including the required five percent deposit and guidance through instalment plans and allocation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at Huduma Centre City Square in Nairobi, AHB Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph Kagicha said the collaboration is intended to demystify the home ownership journey.

“We will establish dedicated information desks in every Huduma Centre, clearly branded and staffed to ensure that every Kenyan can access accurate information and make informed decisions about home ownership,” Kagicha said.

Huduma Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ben Kai welcomed the partnership, noting that Huduma Centres are well-positioned to bridge existing gaps in access to housing information.

“Kenyans trust Huduma Centres as accessible service points across the country. The introduction of AHB desks responds directly to the growing demand for clear, reliable information on affordable housing opportunities,” he said.

Huduma Centres currently offer over 5,000 government services, making them a critical platform for expanding outreach and service delivery.

The government’s Affordable Housing Programme continues to gather pace, with a focus on delivering a mix of social housing, affordable housing units and market-rate developments

According to AHB, over one million Kenyans have already registered interest through the Boma Yangu platform.

Currently, the Board is overseeing the construction of 273,067 housing units across 111 constituencies, with more than 8,800 units completed since 2022—signaling steady progress toward addressing Kenya’s housing deficit.

The Affordable Housing Programme, implemented under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, is a flagship government initiative aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The initiative aims to increase access to decent and affordable housing, create jobs across the construction value chain and promote sustainable urban development

The integration of housing services into Huduma Centres is expected to enhance accessibility, improve transparency, and accelerate uptake of the Affordable Housing Programme.

With expanded access points and structured support, the government is betting on increased citizen participation to drive the next phase of Kenya’s home ownership agenda.