Sakaja Visits Senate Clerk Nyegenye Hours After Police surrounded City Hall in attempt to arrest him

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday visited Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye just hours after police officers stormed City Hall in search of him.

The police action followed a directive by a Senate watchdog committee ordering his arrest for contempt of Parliament.

Sakaja however defended his decision not to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), citing a collective resolution by the Council of Governors.

The Governor said the matter surrounding his summons was institutional rather than personal and should be handled through formal engagement between the Council of Governors and the Senate.

Sakaja condemned what he termed “unnecessary drama” following a police operation at City Hall to enforce his arrest.