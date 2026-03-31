‘Niko Kadi’ and allied youth campaigns must be sustained to shape 2027: experts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — Kenyan youth have been urged to channel their growing online activism into tangible civic action, including voter registration, informed participation, and sustained accountability, as the country gears up for the 2027 General Elections.

Speakers at a governance forum in Nairobi said the wave of youth-led civic engagement witnessed during the 2024 protests demonstrated the power of digital mobilization, but cautioned that lasting change will depend on converting that energy into long-term democratic participation.

The forum, organised by Capital FM, brought together youth leaders, educators, and governance experts who emphasized that momentum from the 2024 protests and ongoing voter registration efforts such as the Niko Kadi campaign must translate into sustained civic engagement ahead of the polls.

Victor Ndede, Head of Programs at Amnesty International Kenya, described the protests as a turning point in Kenya’s political landscape, noting they were largely organised outside traditional ethnic and political structures.

“What happened with the Gen Z awakening was the first time protests were organised outside ethnic or political leadership,” Ndede said. “It showed that young people can mobilise themselves around issues.”

However, he warned that misinformation and disinformation on social media pose a significant risk ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This disinformation is a very big issue going into the elections,” he said, noting that the quality of information voters consume ultimately shapes electoral outcomes.

Ndede stressed that youth activism must evolve beyond protests and online campaigns into electoral participation and continuous oversight of public institutions.

“Young people must translate civic campaigns into action, and action includes voting and holding leaders accountable,” he said.

He added that more young people are now linking economic challenges such as unemployment and the rising cost of living to governance and leadership decisions.

“Previously, many did not correlate their economic situation with political leadership, but now they are beginning to make that connection,” he said.

Tabitha Oluoch, Youth Participation Champion at Siasa Place, said young people have leveraged social media to organise and mobilise despite lacking traditional political resources.

“We do organise. We mobilise. We stand up for our people,” she said. “Hashtags are our biggest tools—we use what we have.”

She emphasised that combating misinformation will be critical as digital platforms increasingly shape political discourse.

Through Siasa Place’s Trust Lab initiative, she said young activists are working across counties to counter digital threats and promote credible information using infographics, short videos, and community outreach.

Oluoch noted that the 2024 protests have already shifted how political leaders engage with young people, with increased caution and responsiveness from leaders.

Despite this, she clarified that youth activism is not necessarily about replacing leaders but holding them accountable.

“We can demand accountability without being in those seats,” she said.

“We just want leaders to work.”

Education experts also highlighted the need to equip young people with leadership and critical thinking skills.

Dr. London Moore, Senior Director of Schools at Nova Pioneer, said Gen Z is increasingly aware of governance challenges and eager to drive systemic change.

“They are tired of talk and false promises. They want systems that work and leadership that serves people,” Moore said.

She called for reforms in education to promote critical thinking, empathy, and innovation.

“We have to teach differently if we want a different outcome,” she said.

Participants agreed that Kenya’s growing youth population presents both an opportunity and a challenge for democracy.

While digital platforms have amplified youth voices and enabled rapid mobilisation, speakers stressed that sustained civic engagement—including voter participation, policy oversight, and governance involvement—will determine whether current activism translates into lasting institutional change.

“The energy is there,” Ndede said. “The task now is directing it into the right spaces so it delivers real accountability and systemic reform.”