Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Yoweri Museveni disembarks from Uganda’s presidential Gulfstream G550 upon arrival in Kisumu, Kenya, on March 21, 2026, at the invitation of President William Ruto to attend the launch of the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway, a regional infrastructure project aimed at lowering transport costs and boosting trade integration across East Africa/State House, Entebbe

Top stories

Ugandan presidential jet lands in US with no official explanation

Flight data shows a Ugandan government Gulfstream G550 in Savannah, Georgia, but authorities have not disclosed the purpose of the trip or confirmed any official travel.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — The sighting of a Ugandan presidential jet in the United States without official explanation has drawn public attention in the East African nation amid questions over Fisrt Lady Jenet Museveni’s whereabouts, as authorities remain silent on the purpose of the trip.

There is no official indication linking the aircraft’s movement to the schedule or whereabouts of First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Flight tracking data shows that the government-owned aircraft, registration 5X-UGF, a Gulfstream G550 used for VIP and state transport, departed Uganda and transited through Cape Verde before landing in Savannah, Georgia.

Publicly available records indicate the aircraft has remained on the ground since its arrival on Saturday.

Savannah is home to Gulfstream Aerospace, the manufacturer of the G550.

The company’s headquarters and major operations hub near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport includes aircraft manufacturing, research and development, and one of the largest business aviation service centres globally, used for maintenance, inspections and upgrades.

While Savannah is a common destination for Gulfstream aircraft requiring technical servicing, such facilities are also used during official travel.

The jet is part of the official fleet used to transport senior government officials, including President Yoweri Museveni, typically for high-level or sensitive travel.

However, no official communication has confirmed whether the President or any other senior official is on the trip.

Janet Museveni has not had any publicly recorded appearances since March 21, when she posted on X about attending a fundraising event for a science block at Seeta College, highlighting efforts to advance STEM education and practical learning under Uganda’s competence-based curriculum.

Since that post, there have been no further public updates from her office.

Efforts to obtain comment from Ugandan government officials were not immediately successful.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Museveni: Kisumu–Malaba SGR key to safer, cheaper regional trade

Uganda’s Museveni says the Kisumu–Malaba SGR will reduce road congestion, lower freight costs, and enhance East African trade. Ruto calls it a commercial lifeline...

March 21, 2026

EAC

Oburu Oginga urges Museveni to support shared management of Lake Victoria

ODM leader Oburu Odinga calls on Uganda’s Museveni to jointly manage Lake Victoria, promoting security, peace, and cooperation among Kenya-Uganda lakeside communities.

March 21, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Museveni launch Kisumu–Malaba SGR construction, boosting Kenya-Uganda trade links

Kenya and Uganda kick off Kisumu–Malaba SGR Phase 2C, enhancing trade, freight, and passenger transport across East Africa.

March 21, 2026

DIPLOMACY

EAC Leaders Approve Equity-Based Contribution Framework at Arusha Summit

"We noted that trade among Member States continues to grow steadily, rising from $33 billion in 2024, when I assumed the chairmanship of the...

March 7, 2026

Africa

Museveni awards son Muhoozi Uganda’s second-highest military medal

President Museveni awards CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the Kabalega Star Medal during Tarehe Sita celebrations for his role in Somalia, DRC and South Sudan...

February 7, 2026

Africa

‘Catch me if you can!’: Bobi Wine taunts Muhoozi amid security clampdown

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine taunts Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying security forces cannot apprehend him as ordinary citizens shield him.

January 30, 2026

Africa

Museveni’s son withdraws posts claiming termination of cooperation with the US

Uganda’s army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, apologizes for controversial tweets claiming US backing of opposition leader Bobi Wine, reaffirming military cooperation between Uganda and the...

January 30, 2026

Africa

Uganda’s military chief denies army assaulted Bobi Wine’s wife

Wine, who is in hiding, alleged on Saturday that his wife was held at gunpoint by military officers who assaulted her, taking away documents...

January 26, 2026