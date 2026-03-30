Ugandan presidential jet lands in US with no official explanation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — The sighting of a Ugandan presidential jet in the United States without official explanation has drawn public attention in the East African nation amid questions over Fisrt Lady Jenet Museveni’s whereabouts, as authorities remain silent on the purpose of the trip.

There is no official indication linking the aircraft’s movement to the schedule or whereabouts of First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni.

Flight tracking data shows that the government-owned aircraft, registration 5X-UGF, a Gulfstream G550 used for VIP and state transport, departed Uganda and transited through Cape Verde before landing in Savannah, Georgia.

Publicly available records indicate the aircraft has remained on the ground since its arrival on Saturday.

Savannah is home to Gulfstream Aerospace, the manufacturer of the G550.

The company’s headquarters and major operations hub near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport includes aircraft manufacturing, research and development, and one of the largest business aviation service centres globally, used for maintenance, inspections and upgrades.

While Savannah is a common destination for Gulfstream aircraft requiring technical servicing, such facilities are also used during official travel.

The jet is part of the official fleet used to transport senior government officials, including President Yoweri Museveni, typically for high-level or sensitive travel.

However, no official communication has confirmed whether the President or any other senior official is on the trip.

Janet Museveni has not had any publicly recorded appearances since March 21, when she posted on X about attending a fundraising event for a science block at Seeta College, highlighting efforts to advance STEM education and practical learning under Uganda’s competence-based curriculum.

Since that post, there have been no further public updates from her office.

Efforts to obtain comment from Ugandan government officials were not immediately successful.