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NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Police intensify security, traffic crackdown ahead of Easter holidays

The National Police Service has increased patrols, surveillance, and traffic enforcement nationwide ahead of Easter to enhance safety during peak travel.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified security operations and traffic enforcement measures across the country as schools close and the country prepares for the upcoming Easter holidays.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said the enhanced measures are aimed at boosting public safety during a period expected to see increased travel, social gatherings, and tourism activity—factors that often heighten security and road safety risks.

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To reinforce security, the Service has deployed additional officers and resources nationwide, increasing police visibility and strengthening surveillance in key public spaces.

“The Service has deployed additional personnel and resources, geared towards achieving an increased police presence, intensified patrols and heightened surveillance in public areas including shopping malls, places of worship, recreational and entertainment spaces, markets, termini and critical infrastructure to ensure the protection of life and property,” Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The Service added that it has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order, including collaboration with other government agencies to strengthen road safety enforcement.

Police urged pedestrians, boda boda riders, and public service vehicle operators to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules to help reduce road crashes, fatalities, and injuries.

“Strict adherence to traffic rules, regulations, and safety guidelines is essential,” the Service said.

Road safety

Authorities warned against dangerous practices such as speeding, overloading, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy through regular maintenance and servicing to minimize accidents caused by mechanical failure.

The police assured Kenyans, residents, and visitors of their safety during the holiday period and called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Members of the public can report incidents at any police station, to nearby officers, or through toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911.

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