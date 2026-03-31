CoG Seeks Suspension of Arrest Warrants on Governors as Sakaja Presents Himself to Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of any warrants of arrest and all coercive measures against governors, pending the resolution of an ongoing dispute with the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said the move is necessary to safeguard due process and prevent what the Council termed as the politicisation of oversight mechanisms.

He also urged the Inspector General of Police to verify the circumstances surrounding the matter to prevent what it termed a possible miscarriage of justice.

“We urge the Office of the Inspector General of Police to establish the veracity of matters to avoid miscarriage of justice or being used to perpetuate political and personal interests,” he said.

“The Council of Governors notes with utmost concern the actions by the Office of the Inspector General of Police in what appears to be an unwarranted and disproportionate exercise of force.”

He pointed out that the Council maintains that its collective decision to withhold participation in CPAC proceedings stems from alleged harassment, extortion, and intimidation by members of the committee.

Abdullahi further alleged that repeated attempts to engage Senate leadership on the matter have failed, deepening tensions between the two institutions.

It claimed that singling out individual governors for arrest while unresolved grievances remain is unfair and undermines constitutional principles of accountability and due process.

“It is regrettable to single out a few Governors for coercive action in a grave matter that remains unresolved between the Committee and the Council,” he stated.

The demand comes as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appeared before the Senate, marking a key development in the escalating standoff between county chiefs and the Senate.