Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CoG Seeks Suspension of Arrest Warrants on Governors as Sakaja Presents Himself to Senate

bdullahi said the move is necessary to safeguard due process and prevent what the Council termed as the politicisation of oversight mechanisms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of any warrants of arrest and all coercive measures against governors, pending the resolution of an ongoing dispute with the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said the move is necessary to safeguard due process and prevent what the Council termed as the politicisation of oversight mechanisms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also urged the Inspector General of Police to verify the circumstances surrounding the matter to prevent what it termed a possible miscarriage of justice.

“We urge the Office of the Inspector General of Police to establish the veracity of matters to avoid miscarriage of justice or being used to perpetuate political and personal interests,” he said.

“The Council of Governors notes with utmost concern the actions by the Office of the Inspector General of Police in what appears to be an unwarranted and disproportionate exercise of force.”

He pointed out that the Council maintains that its collective decision to withhold participation in CPAC proceedings stems from alleged harassment, extortion, and intimidation by members of the committee.

Abdullahi further alleged that repeated attempts to engage Senate leadership on the matter have failed, deepening tensions between the two institutions.

It claimed that singling out individual governors for arrest while unresolved grievances remain is unfair and undermines constitutional principles of accountability and due process.

“It is regrettable to single out a few Governors for coercive action in a grave matter that remains unresolved between the Committee and the Council,” he stated.

The demand comes as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appeared before the Senate, marking a key development in the escalating standoff between county chiefs and the Senate.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sakaja Visits Senate Clerk Nyegenye Hours After Police surrounded City Hall in attempt to arrest him

The police action followed a directive by a Senate watchdog committee ordering his arrest for contempt of Parliament.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Traders Protest After Gikomba Market Demolition in Riparian Clearance Drive

By morning, traders found their stalls destroyed and goods scattered, bringing business to a halt in one of Nairobi’s most vibrant informal markets.

1 hour ago

Kenya

AHB, Huduma Kenya Partner to Bring Affordable Housing Services Closer to Kenyans

Service desks will provide a one-stop solution for prospective homeowners, guiding them through the entire process—from registration on the Boma Yangu platform to payment...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Treasury Clarifies Sh53.56bn Bond Interest Payments, Dismisses Arrears Claims

Treasury said the payments—amounting to Sh 53.56 billion—were honored in line with the government’s debt servicing schedule, despite concerns raised in a recent report...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Buruklyn Boys, Dylan‑S and Aahil Lead Jabanation Music Movement in Nairobi

Jabanation positions itself as a cultural statement, one rooted in real communities and everyday experiences rather than studio‑produced aesthetics.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Capital FM Drives Governance Conversation, Calls for Ethical Leadership in Kenya

Capital FM MD Symon Bargurei emphasized the media’s critical role in influencing public policy, strengthening civic awareness, and bridging the gap between citizens and...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Six in Custody Over Kericho Mass Grave as DCI Expands Investigations

The suspects already detained are assisting police in establishing how dozens of bodies ended up buried in a single site under unclear and irregular...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Senior Police Officer Found Dead Inside Vehicle in Nyamira

The officers were forced to break the vehicle’s window to gain access, where they found the lifeless body of Allan Kandie lying on the...

7 hours ago