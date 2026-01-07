President Ruto Honors late Raila’s Courage and Patriotism on His 81st Birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – President William Ruto has described Late Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga’s life as an embodiment of courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering love for Kenya, emphasizing the enduring impact of his contributions to the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute on what would have been Odinga’s 81st birthday, the head of state described the leader, fondly known as Baba, as a patriot who consistently prioritized the country over personal or political ambitions.

“Baba taught us, time and again, that the country must always come before self, that no ambition is greater than our unity, and no victory more important than our peace,” President Ruto wrote.

He highlighted Odinga’s commitment to stability, unity, and hope, noting that whether in times of struggle or reconciliation, Odinga consistently chose what was best for the nation over personal or partisan interests.

“Whether in struggle or reconciliation, he chose stability over chaos, unity over division, and hope over despair,” Ruto added, emphasizing that Odinga’s life offers enduring lessons for Kenyans today.

Odinga, who passed away months ago, played a pivotal role in Kenya’s political landscape for decades. Known for his resilience and vision, he championed national unity, democracy, and reconciliation, often prioritizing the country’s welfare above political rivalry.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to reflect on Odinga’s values, calling on citizens to emulate his commitment to peace, cooperation, and national development.

“As we remember him on his birthday, we celebrate not just the man but the enduring lessons he left us: To close ranks for the common good, to rise above partisanship, and to keep faith in the Kenyan dream,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s tribute underscores the enduring impact of Odinga’s political career and his role as a unifying figure. Even in the face of political challenges, Odinga remained a beacon of hope and resilience, advocating for dialogue, compromise, and progress.

Across Kenya, citizens and leaders alike have reflected on his life, recognizing his contributions to the country’s democratic and social development. International leaders who attended his funeral and sent condolences also acknowledged his role as a respected statesman and advocate for peace.

The late Raila Odinga is remembered not only as a politician but as a mentor, leader, and symbol of Kenyan patriotism. His birthday serves as a reminder of the values he embodied and the importance of working together for the nation’s common good.

President Ruto’s tribute resonates with Kenyans across political divides, emphasizing unity, reconciliation, and hope as the guiding principles for the country’s future.