NIRU launches pre-hackathon mentorship workshop ahead of National AI Hackathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The National Intelligence Research University College (NIRU) has officially launched its Pre-Hackathon Mentorship Workshop, marking a critical stage in preparation for the highly anticipated NIRU Hackathon 2026.

The two-day programme brings together some of Kenya’s brightest innovators, providing a structured platform to refine bold ideas into cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with real-world impact.

The mentorship workshop is part of the broader National AI Hackathon process, launched in November 2025.

It aims to equip selected teams with technical guidance, strategic direction, and policy insights to ensure their innovations are practical, scalable, and aligned with national development priorities.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, officiated the programme, describing it as a key milestone in Kenya’s AI innovation journey.

“Today, I had the honour of officiating the Pre-Hackathon Mentorship Programme organized by NIRU—a key milestone in the National AI Hackathon process,” said Prof. Abdulrazak.

Held under the theme “AI for National Prosperity: Leveraging Innovation for Sustainable Development and Security,” the programme underscores the importance of preparation, mentorship, and alignment with national priorities in driving impactful innovation.

PS Abdulrazak highlighted that in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, AI has become indispensable for national competitiveness, resilience, and inclusive growth.

“I emphasized that impactful innovation requires preparation, mentorship, and alignment with national priorities. AI is no longer optional—it is central to competitiveness, resilience, and inclusive growth,” he said.

He commended NIRU for designing a hackathon model that goes beyond awards, focusing on Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) to ensure ideas translate into deployable solutions.

The approach aligns with Kenya Vision 2030, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and the National AI Strategy (2025–2030).

Relevant AI solutions

Out of more than 2,474 submissions nationwide, 185 top teams were selected to participate in the mentorship programme.

PS Abdulrazak urged participants to focus on building ethical, scalable, and nationally relevant AI solutions.

NIRU Vice Chancellor, Dr. James Kibon, emphasized the importance of the mentorship phase in shaping solutions that respond to national security and development priorities.

“The mentorship programme beforehand goes a long way in assisting you as you develop your MVPs, which [are] aligned with result-oriented national security strategies,” Dr. Kibon said.

The workshop also features global expertise, with industry and research leaders sharing insights.

Lorna Ogolla, Google Research’s ML/AI Partnerships Lead for Africa, encouraged innovators to remain curious and adaptable.

“In my world, even within Google, new models emerge every single week. Staying curious is essential to thrive, adapt, and build meaningful impact,” she said.

David Dixon, Head of AI Education and Innovation at MIT Horizon, highlighted AI’s transformative power in accessing knowledge.

“AI makes it easier to access more information than ever before. Use it to explore, open your mind, and view things differently and better than before,” he advised.

The mentorship programme is expected to strengthen AI governance, grow local AI ecosystems, and accelerate AI adoption in sectors such as agriculture, security, education, and healthcare.

As the countdown to NIRU Hackathon 2026 continues, the Pre-Hackathon Mentorship Workshop sets the stage for turning innovative ideas into solutions that drive sustainable development, enhance national security, and position Kenya as a regional leader in AI.