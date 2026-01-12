Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Muturi Backs Gachagua on School Placement Debate, Blames Regional Leaders for Education Gaps

Muturi said the debate sparked by Gachagua’s comments highlighted the “quiet architecture of privilege” that continues to influence access to elite schools and future opportunities in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 — Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi has defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s controversial remarks on secondary school placement, arguing that regional disparities in education stem more from local leadership failures than historical marginalisation.

In a statement released Tuesday, Muturi said the debate sparked by Gachagua’s comments highlighted the “quiet architecture of privilege” that continues to influence access to elite schools and future opportunities in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“What began as an uncomfortable observation about who gets into which schools has become a national reckoning about inequality, regional leadership, and the politics of unequal citizenship,” Muturi said.

Gachagua had recently drawn criticism after questioning why certain regions consistently dominate placements into national and extra-county schools, with leaders from North Eastern Kenya describing his remarks as discriminatory and insensitive.

Muturi, however, said the response on the ground was more nuanced, with residents directing frustration at their own local leaders rather than Mount Kenya politicians.

“The fury from North Eastern residents directed at their own elites is deeply democratic,” he noted.

According to Muturi, school placement is a key determinant of social mobility, affecting access to elite universities, professional networks, and future leadership roles. He argued that disparities in school infrastructure and quality, rather than admission formulas, are at the heart of the controversy.

“Kenya’s education crisis is not about quotas; it is about capacity,” Muturi said.
“Regions with well-equipped schools naturally produce more candidates for national selection. Regions where schools are few, underfunded, and poorly staffed will always lag behind.”

Muturi pointed out that county governments, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), and equalisation transfers have channelled billions of shillings into devolved units over the past decade. Yet, many counties in North Eastern Kenya still lack competitive public secondary schools, laboratories, and adequate staffing.

“This is not marginalisation. This is mismanagement,” he said, adding that some regional leaders spend too much time in Nairobi political circles while neglecting service delivery at home.

Muturi also criticized elite insulation, where political leaders educate their children in private or foreign institutions while public schools remain under-resourced.

“When leaders do not use public schools, they feel no urgency to improve them,” he said.

Rejecting the argument that colonial-era marginalisation should explain present inequalities, Muturi called for governors and MPs to be evaluated on tangible education investments rather than political rhetoric.

“Development is not a grievance industry; it is a construction project. Leaders should prioritise building schools, laboratories, dormitories, and teacher capacity,” he added.
“A Kenyan child in Wajir is not less deserving of a physics lab than a Kenyan child in Nyeri. Equality of citizenship demands equality of local effort as well as national support.”

While acknowledging that Gachagua’s remarks sparked national debate, Muturi hailed the growing public pressure on regional leaders as a positive sign for democratic accountability.

“North Eastern residents are no longer begging Nairobi for sympathy. They are demanding answers from their own representatives,” he concluded.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Low Turnout Marks First Day of Grade Ten Admissions in Kisii and Nyamira Counties

At Kisii School, only 300 students had reported by mid-morning, although the school expects to admit about 820 students allocated by the Ministry of...

4 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto Launches NYOTA Project in Nyeri, Disburses Sh173mn to Youth

In this first phase, 6,982 successful applicants will receive Sh25,000 each, with Sh22,000 credited to Pochi La Biashara for business operations and Sh3,000 channeled...

17 minutes ago

Kenya

Police Arrest 15 After Chaos at Church Event Attended by Gachagua in Gatundu

Police were forced to deploy teargas to disperse the mobs, which also caused traffic disruption along the Kiamworia-Gatundu South Road.

1 hour ago

Kenya

IShowSpeed in awe over Kenya’s modern Talanta Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – When IShowSpeed’s helicopter swept across Nairobi and Talanta Stadium came into view, his reaction was instant: pure awe. The...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IShowSpeed in Kenya: Assessing the Geopolitical Value of “Streamer Tourism”

In a single afternoon, the Kenyan segment of his audience contributed over 360,000 new subscribers—a record for his continental tour.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Ruto tells-off opposition for politicising Nyota empowerment initiative

Now, I want to ask this 40-year-old fellow: "How much money have you given to how many youth in your 40 years? You know,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IShowSpeed Crowned Nyangulo After Defeating Maasai Jumpers in Kenya

During a visit to a Maasai village near the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Speed challenged some of the tribe’s best jumpers—and emerged victorious.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruai Residents Demand Urgent Action as Sewer Plant Air Pollution Threatens Health

Environmental expert Daniel Wanjuki explained that gases produced during waste decomposition, including methane, settle near the ground instead of dispersing, killing vegetation and degrading...

2 hours ago