KRC Says demolitions near Nyayo Stadium Linked to 2027 AFCON Transport Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has defended the demolition of commercial properties adjacent to Nyayo National Stadium, insisting the move is a necessary infrastructure intervention tied to preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement responding to allegations of political retribution, KRC said the demolitions were part of efforts to reclaim a gazetted railway corridor required for the construction of transport infrastructure to support Kenya’s co-hosting of the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

“The recovery of the railway corridor is a lawful process aimed at facilitating critical national infrastructure,” KRC said, warning that any remaining illegal structures along the corridor would be removed without further notice and at the owners’ cost.

The Corporation said the affected land has been earmarked for the development of a new railway station near Nyayo National Stadium, as well as a spur line linking Nairobi Central Station to the planned Talanta Sports City Stadium through Kibera.

The projects, KRC noted, are intended to ease the movement of large numbers of commuters and football fans during the continental competition.

KRC management maintained that the exercise was carried out strictly on technical grounds and in line with the government’s transport master plan, dismissing claims that it was politically motivated.

The Corporation added that all occupants of the railway reserve had been issued with adequate notices to vacate before the demolitions were carried out.

The demolitions sparked political controversy after opposition leaders linked the operation to alleged state-sponsored targeting of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s business interests.

Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed the demolitions were politically driven and intended to weaken emerging opposition influence in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua alleged that the decision followed pressure from a faction of Kiambu legislators during a meeting with President William Ruto at Sagana State Lodge, claims that the government has not publicly addressed.