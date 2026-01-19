Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The accident occurred while the fishermen were carrying out routine fishing activities when strong winds struck the boat, causing it to overturn in rough waters/FILE

Kenya

Kisumu Issues Seven-Day Notice to Remove Illegal Structures

The notice, issued under Section 72 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, applies across the city and targets traders whose permits have either expired or were never issued.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 19 – The City of Kisumu has issued a seven-day enforcement notice to traders and occupants operating unauthorized temporary structures, warning that demolitions will follow if the order is ignored.

In a directive released by City Manager Abala Wanga, all structures erected without approval—especially those encroaching on sewer lines, drainage systems, storm water channels, water pipelines and power lines—must be removed immediately.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The notice, issued under Section 72 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, applies across the city and targets traders whose permits have either expired or were never issued.

Wanga said the action was prompted by the growing risks posed by uncontrolled developments within the city.

“The City of Kisumu has noted with concern the proliferation of unauthorized structures that compromise public infrastructure, endanger public health, and undermine orderly urban planning,” he said.

Affected individuals have been given seven days from the date of issuance to voluntarily dismantle the structures. Those who fail to comply risk having their premises demolished by the county government without further notice, with demolition costs recovered from the offenders alongside other legal penalties.

Wanga emphasized that the enforcement exercise is lawful and follows due process, noting that affected persons have been given an opportunity to engage the county.

“This enforcement notice is not meant to punish, but to ensure compliance with the law while giving those affected an opportunity to be heard,” he said.

The notice cites the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, the Fair Administrative Action Act, and the Kisumu County Finance Act, 2024, as the legal basis for the crackdown.

City officials say illegal structures have increasingly blocked drainage channels, worsening flooding during heavy rains and hindering the maintenance of sewer and water infrastructure.

Failure to comply with the notice constitutes an offence under the law and may result in prosecution.

“Any person who ignores this notice after the lapse of the stipulated period exposes themselves to legal action, including prosecution,” Wanga warned.

Traders and occupants who are dissatisfied with the directive have been advised to submit written representations to the City Manager or appear before the City Department of Planning during official working hours within the notice period.

The enforcement drive is part of broader efforts by the Kisumu County Government to restore order in urban development, improve service delivery, and safeguard critical public infrastructure. Officials say similar operations may be rolled out in other areas of the city.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

2 Iranians arrested after stealing Sh15,000 from Thika shopkeeper

Thika detectives arrest two Iranian nationals accused of stupefying a shopkeeper and stealing Sh15,000. Police intervene to prevent mob justice as suspects await arraignment.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Raila cannot be cloned’: Ahmednassir declares ODM politically dead

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi says ODM is politically dead without Raila Odinga, dismissing Oburu Odinga’s leadership as Kenya heads to 2027.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We cannot be given peanuts’: Oburu vows tough talks with UDA ahead of 2027

Oburu said any future political arrangement with the ruling party must guarantee ODM what it has missed out in the past, warning that the...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli reappointed KPAWU boss as he seeks sixth term at COTU

Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has been re-appointed unopposed as KPAWU Secretary General for another five-year term as he prepares to defend his COTU-K...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi visits Paris ahead of historic Africa-France Summit in Nairobi

Musalia Mudavadi travels to Paris for official talks ahead of the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic, trade, and technological ties.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya launches Project Centinela to protect critically endangered Mountain Bongo

Kenya Space Agency, in partnership with Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and Planet, launches Project Centinela, using satellite technology to conserve the endangered Mountain Bongo.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF banks on cultural intelligence as force multiplier to tackle modern conflict

General Kahariri highlighted that culture plays a central role not only in community and national development but also in national security, international relations, and...

2 days ago

Africa

Rwanda sends military engineers to rebuild Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

The deployment, conducted under a bilateral cooperation agreement between Rwanda and Jamaica, aims to restore critical infrastructure and support the island nation’s broader recovery...

2 days ago