Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi/FILE

Kenya

Kibagendi Charged with Assault, Malicious Damage to Property

Kibagendi is accused of assaulting Enock Moriasi on November 27, 2025, at a Java House restaurant in Kisii town, allegedly causing bodily harm.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 21 – Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and malicious damage to property following his arrest on Tuesday by Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives.

Appearing at the Narok Law Courts before Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Mwikali, the legislator, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or a Sh200,000 bond.

According to court documents, Kibagendi is accused of assaulting Enock Moriasi on November 27, 2025, at a Java House restaurant in Kisii town, allegedly causing bodily harm.

He also faces charges of willfully and unlawfully damaging an iPhone Pro Max valued at Sh230,000, alongside malicious damage of restaurant property including a brown chair, four plates, and one cup valued at Sh20,000.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mwikali said the court found no compelling reasons to deny bail, granting the MP release on Sh200,000 bond with a similar surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Kibagendi was arrested in Nairobi on Tuesday before being held overnight at Keroka Police Station and later transferred to Narok for court proceedings.

Following his arraignment, some residents from Kitutu Chache South condemned the arrest, claiming the MP is being politically targeted, and called for due process as the case proceeds through the courts.

The matter will be mentioned on a later date as investigations and trial preparations continue.

