Kenya to Experience Mostly Sunny, Dry Weather Over Next Five Days – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Kenyans should prepare for predominantly sunny and dry weather over the next five days, according to the latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

In its outlook covering Tuesday, January 6, to Saturday, January 10, the department said dry conditions will prevail across most parts of the country, with isolated rainfall expected in a few regions. Strong winds of up to 12.5 metres per second are also expected in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

“Mainly sunny and dry conditions over several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is expected over a few areas, particularly in the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the south-eastern lowlands,” the department said.

The weatherman said occasional showers may occur in the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Lake Victoria Basin and the south-eastern lowlands, even as sunshine dominates much of the period.

Central highland counties including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi are forecast to experience sunny days and partly cloudy nights. Temperatures in these areas are expected to range between a low of 7°C and a high of 29°C.

Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and the inland parts of Tana River County will experience similar conditions, though temperatures will be higher, with daytime highs of about 32°C and nighttime lows of 14°C.

At the Coast, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties, as well as the coastal parts of Tana River County, will remain sunny during the day, with partly cloudy conditions at night. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 34°C, with minimums of around 24°C.

In western Kenya and parts of the Rift Valley, including Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and West Pokot, residents should expect sunny intervals in the mornings followed by showers later in the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights are likely to be showery, while the remaining nights will be partly cloudy. Temperatures in these areas will range between 7°C and 31°C.

Northern counties, including Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, are expected to experience hot and sunny conditions, with temperatures rising to as high as 38°C and dropping to about 16°C at night. Similar weather is forecast for Turkana and Samburu counties over the same period.