KCSE C-, D+ Students Eligible for New KUCCPS Medical Programmes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for 36 certificate and diploma programmes in medical and health-related fields, targeting Form Four leavers who attained minimum Kenya Certificate of Seco’ndary Education (KCSE) grades of C and D.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, KUCCPS said the slots are available to candidates who meet the prescribed subject and cluster requirements, depending on the course selected.

The programmes cut across both certificate and diploma levels and are offered in various medical training institutions nationwide.

At the certificate level, available courses include Community Health Assistant, Health Insurance Management, Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing, Medical Emergency Technician, Medical Engineering, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine and Public Health.

Diploma programmes on offer include Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Community Health, Community Oral Health, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, Health Promotion, Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing and Midwifery, Mental Health and Psychiatry, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Social Work, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Occupational Therapy.

KUCCPS noted that minimum entry requirements vary depending on the programme. Some courses require a mean grade of C (plain), while others accept candidates with C- (minus), D+ (plus) or D (plain), subject to performance in key subjects.

However, applicants must have scored at least C- (minus) in English or Kiswahili and Mathematics for all programmes, except Mortuary Science, which has a different entry threshold.

The courses will be offered across several Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campuses countrywide, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Embu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Machakos, Meru, Bungoma, Garissa, Kitui and Homa Bay.

KUCCPS advised interested applicants to submit their applications through the official KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke.