Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDUCATION

KCSE C-, D+ Students Eligible for New KUCCPS Medical Programmes

KUCCPS said the slots are available to candidates who meet the prescribed subject and cluster requirements, depending on the course selected.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for 36 certificate and diploma programmes in medical and health-related fields, targeting Form Four leavers who attained minimum Kenya Certificate of Seco’ndary Education (KCSE) grades of C and D.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, KUCCPS said the slots are available to candidates who meet the prescribed subject and cluster requirements, depending on the course selected.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The programmes cut across both certificate and diploma levels and are offered in various medical training institutions nationwide.

At the certificate level, available courses include Community Health Assistant, Health Insurance Management, Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing, Medical Emergency Technician, Medical Engineering, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine and Public Health.

Diploma programmes on offer include Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Community Health, Community Oral Health, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, Health Promotion, Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing and Midwifery, Mental Health and Psychiatry, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Social Work, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Occupational Therapy.

KUCCPS noted that minimum entry requirements vary depending on the programme. Some courses require a mean grade of C (plain), while others accept candidates with C- (minus), D+ (plus) or D (plain), subject to performance in key subjects.

However, applicants must have scored at least C- (minus) in English or Kiswahili and Mathematics for all programmes, except Mortuary Science, which has a different entry threshold.

The courses will be offered across several Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campuses countrywide, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Embu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Machakos, Meru, Bungoma, Garissa, Kitui and Homa Bay.

KUCCPS advised interested applicants to submit their applications through the official KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Niger revokes licences of tanker drivers who refuse to go to Mali amid jihadist blockade

An al-Qaeda affiliate imposed a fuel blockade on Mali in September and began attacking petrol tankers on major highways.

2 minutes ago

Kenya

How to access 2025 KPSEA, KILEA Performance Reports as KNEC release guidelines

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Speaker Wetang’ula Visits Ailing Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in India

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday paid a visit to Kwanza Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi,...

35 minutes ago

Kenya

Kiharu Learners to Pay Sh500 Fees as Ndindi Nyoro Rolls Out Expanded Education Package

The initiative is expected to reach more than 12,000 students across the constituency.

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Petitioner Moves to Court Over Alleged Ethnic Bias at KETRACO, Seeks to Halt Board Renewal

Benjamin Okumu accuses the KETRACO Board of Directors of presiding over recruitment and appointment processes that have resulted in disproportionate representation of one ethnic...

1 hour ago

business

Mbadi says Vodacom deal offers better value than NSE share price

"So again if you sold it especially local investors we would not attract sufficient hard currency and we would have lost out in the...

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto criticizes Gachagua for encouraging armed youth mobilization

"I heard someone else the other day telling the youth, 'whenever I go somewhere, take clubs (rungu) and machetes (panga) and come protect me.'...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

KeNHA has ordered the removal of billboards and temporary structures along the Westlands–JKIA corridor as part of a major reconstruction plan.

3 hours ago