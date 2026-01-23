DP Kindiki Calls for Accountability in Construction Sector Amid Recent Building Collapses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for accountability in the construction sector, warning that poor workmanship threatens public safety and undermines Kenya’s development.

His remarks come in the wake of recent tragic building collapses in Nairobi that have reignited concerns over construction standards and enforcement.

On January 10, a building under construction opposite *Karen Community Church along Ngong Road collapsed, killing at least two workers and injuring several others, with preliminary investigations pointing to the use of substandard materials and poor workmanship as contributing factors.

Earlier in the month, a multi‑storey building in South C also collapsed, prompting emergency responses and investigations into possible negligence and regulatory failures.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during a meeting with 5,500 Affordable Housing Program interns, Kindiki emphasized that these incidents highlight the need for stringent compliance with standards.

He also noted that the interns have been offered a sustainable pathway into full‑time employment, gaining practical skills to help raise industry standards and improve public safety.