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Toi Market Traders Count Losses After Morning Fire Destroys Businesses

The blaze reportedly destroyed clothing, household items, and perishables, causing significant financial losses.

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NAIROBI, Kenya March 16 – Traders at Toi Market are counting heavy losses after a morning fire swept through the market, razing several shops and stalls.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out in the early hours, rapidly spreading through the densely packed market structures, leaving traders and residents scrambling to save their goods.

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The blaze reportedly destroyed clothing, household items, and perishables, causing significant financial losses.

Local fire authorities responded promptly, but the fire’s rapid spread was fueled by the market’s congested layout and flammable materials. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Market traders have appealed to the government and local authorities for assistance, including financial support and temporary trading spaces, as they try to recover from the disaster.

“Everything I had in my shop is gone. We need urgent help to rebuild and continue our businesses,” said one affected trader.

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