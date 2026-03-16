State House reveals Ruto’s role in Nairobi Hospital crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The government has confirmed that President William Ruto stepped in to address leadership and governance crisis at The Nairobi Hospital after receiving appeals from doctors, members of the hospital’s governing body and patients.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed in a statement released Monday said the President had received written memoranda from stakeholders of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), raising concerns about governance disputes, financial problems and operational challenges affecting the hospital.

“Over the past several months, the President has received written memoranda and representations from stakeholders of the Kenya Hospital Association, including doctors affiliated with Nairobi Hospital, members of the association and patients currently receiving care at the facility,” Mohamed said.

He said the stakeholders sought government support to help resolve disputes that they warned could affect patient care and the hospital’s stability.

“These appeals raised serious concerns about the potential impact of longstanding governance and financial challenges on patient care, clinical governance and the hospital’s operational stability,” he added.

According to Mohamed, the issues raised by stakeholders include disputes over membership of the association, contested board elections and disagreements surrounding Annual General Meetings.

Other concerns involved alleged conflicts of interest, accusations of mismanagement and leadership wrangles within the hospital’s governing structures.

“These concerns paint a troubling picture for a hospital that has long been regarded as one of the premier healthcare institutions in Kenya and the region,” Mohamed said.

– Ruto’s role as patron of the association –

State House noted that President Ruto became the Patron of the Kenya Hospital Association in 2023 after being nominated by the association.

Because of the role, the President was directly briefed by concerned stakeholders about the challenges facing the hospital.

“It is therefore in both his capacity as Patron of the association and as President of the Republic of Kenya that the President was briefed and appealed to by concerned stakeholders regarding the situation facing Nairobi Hospital,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed disclosed that the government has already held multiple consultative meetings aimed at resolving the disputes affecting the hospital.

According to State House, Felix Koskei, the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, convened several discussions involving board members, doctors and other stakeholders.

“In total, no fewer than fourteen meetings were held to facilitate dialogue and encourage resolution of the disputes affecting the institution,” Mohamed said.

The engagements reportedly led to the reconstitution of the hospital’s Board of Management and the adoption of a reform agenda meant to address the governance challenges.

Stakeholders also agreed on a five-point reform plan aimed at stabilizing the institution ahead of a key annual meeting.

Among the proposals were verification of the association’s membership register, withdrawal of ongoing proxy lawsuits, and reforms to strengthen governance structures.

The plan also includes the appointment of an independent audit firm to conduct a forensic audit into financial concerns raised by stakeholders.

State House further disclosed that the Attorney General invoked provisions of the Companies Act to investigate the affairs of the Kenya Hospital Association.

– Multi-agency probe into Nairobi Hospital affairs –

A multi-agency team comprising officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Asset Recovery Agency and other agencies conducted the probe.

The investigation report was submitted to the Attorney General on March 6, 2026.

“The President noted the ongoing processes being undertaken and directed the timely conclusion and implementation of the pending report,” Mohamed said.

State House said the government remains committed to supporting lawful efforts aimed at restoring stability at the hospital.

“Nairobi Hospital remains a vital pillar of Kenya’s healthcare system and a respected centre of medical excellence in the region,” Mohamed said.

“It is therefore in the national interest that the current governance, financial and operational challenges are resolved through lawful, transparent and sustainable processes.”

The government added that it will continue supporting efforts to strengthen governance at the institution and ensure it continues providing quality healthcare services to Kenyans and patients across the region.