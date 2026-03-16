Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Mudavadi Secures Deal Barring Recruitment of Kenyans into Russian Army

The development follows concerns raised by the government over reports that several Kenyan nationals had been recruited to serve in the armed forces of Russia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Kenyans will no longer be eligible for enlistment into the Russian military following diplomatic discussions between Musalia Mudavadi and Sergey Lavrov.

The development follows concerns raised by the government over reports that several Kenyan nationals had been recruited to serve in the armed forces of Russia, with some reportedly deployed in areas affected by the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agreement reached during the talks will ensure that Kenyan citizens are no longer recruited into the Russian military, addressing fears about the safety and welfare of Kenyans who had travelled abroad seeking employment opportunities.

The issue had drawn national attention after reports emerged that some Kenyans had joined foreign military ranks through recruitment arrangements that were not clearly regulated.

Mudavadi said the discussions with Sergey Lavrov were aimed at protecting Kenyan citizens and ensuring that proper diplomatic channels are followed in matters involving foreign military service.

The government has previously warned citizens against engaging in irregular recruitment schemes abroad, especially those linked to military service in conflict zones.

The government reiterated that it remains committed to safeguarding the rights, safety, and welfare of Kenyans overseas, urging citizens seeking employment abroad to use verified and lawful channels.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt Finalizes Plans for 369km SGR Line to Western Kenya

The planned railway section, covering about 369 kilometres, is expected to improve the movement of goods and passengers while reducing the heavy dependence on...

41 minutes ago

Kenya

Water Supply Resumes in Buruburu, Dandora and Kariobangi After Flood Damage

The utility confirmed that water supply has now resumed according to the normal distribution schedule in several areas that had experienced disruptions.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Another Viral Video Shows Man Burning Sh1,000 Note

The clip, widely circulated online, shows the unidentified individual setting the note on fire while filming the act.

1 hour ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Reparations for Protest Victims About Justice, Not ‘Paying People for Dying’ – KNCHR says

"We are hoping that the public will not just look at this as a compensation as paying people for dying. It is not paying...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Medical Association Condemns Arrest of Dr. Job Obwaka

KMA President Simon Kigundu described Obwaka as a distinguished clinician, teacher, and mentor who has served the Kenyan health sector for decades.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Communications Authority Urges Collaboration to Strengthen Consumer Trust in ICT Sector

This year’s global theme, “Safe Products, Confident Consumers,” highlights the importance of strong safeguards to ensure that products and services in the digital marketplace...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Toi Market Traders Count Losses After Morning Fire Destroys Businesses

The blaze reportedly destroyed clothing, household items, and perishables, causing significant financial losses.

3 hours ago

Top stories

NYS Launches Nationwide Recruitment for Youth Aged 18–24

The recruitment, which began on Monday, will run until March 21 at sub-county recruitment centres across the country.

3 hours ago