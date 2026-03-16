Nairobi Hospital says it remains stable amid governance row

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The Nairobi Hospital has assured patients, staff and the public that it remains fully operational despite the ongoing leadership wrangles and court battles surrounding the institution.

In a statement issued Monday, the hospital said all departments are functioning normally and medical teams continue to provide services without disruption.

“The Nairobi Hospital wishes to assure all staff, patients and stakeholders that the hospital remains stable, fully operational, and open to the public as normal,” the hospital board of management Chairman Dr. Barcley Onyambu said.

The management added that both clinical and support teams remain on duty and committed to delivering quality healthcare to patients across the country.

“Our clinical and support teams continue to deliver services across all departments, and we remain fully committed to providing quality healthcare to our patients and the wider community,” the statement read.

Onyambu also emphasized that its operations are guided by the governance framework of the Kenya Hospital Association, which has overseen the institution for decades.

For more than 70 years, the hospital said it has operated under the association’s Articles of Association, which outline how the facility is managed and governed.

“For over seven decades now, The Nairobi Hospital has operated under the Articles of Association of the Kenya Hospital Association, which provide the governance framework guiding oversight, accountability and institutional stewardship,” the hospital said.

It added that the same framework continues to guide its commitment to transparency and responsible management.

The statement comes at a time when several governance disputes involving the hospital are currently before the courts.

However, the hospital declined to discuss details of the cases, saying the matters are part of an ongoing judicial process.

“The hospital is aware of matters currently before the courts concerning governance issues. These matters are part of an ongoing judicial process and are therefore sub judice,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, it would be inappropriate for the hospital to comment further on them at this time.”

The hospital also cautioned the public against relying on unofficial statements circulating about the facility.

It said only two offices are authorised to issue official communication on behalf of the hospital.

“The hospital further clarifies that official communication on behalf of The Nairobi Hospital is issued only through the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr. Barcley Onyambu, or the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Felix Osano,” the statement said.

“Any statements circulated outside these channels should not be regarded as official communication from The Nairobi Hospital.”