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Shauri Moyo building collapse.

Kenya

Four dead, four rescued in Shauri Moyo building collapse

A building collapsed in Shauri Moyo, leaving four dead and four injured.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Four people have died and four others rescued after a building collapsed Monday at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo, authorities confirmed, as rescue teams continue searching for anyone else who may be trapped.

The building, located along the Nairobi River riparian corridor, was being partially demolished under the Nairobi River Regeneration Project when the structure suddenly gave way.

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“The victims were removing steel bars and other construction materials from the abandoned structure when it collapsed,” said the County Commissioner Nairobi North Simon Osumba, who is overseeing the emergency response.

Emergency teams from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Government Administrative Officers, and the Kenya Red Cross were deployed immediately to the scene.

“So far, four people have been rescued. One sustained minor injuries and has been taken to hospital,” Osumba confirmed.

The Red Cross added that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the exact number of potential victims still trapped yet to be determined.

County officials have urged residents to stay away from the site to allow rescue teams to work without obstruction.

“The Office of the County Commissioner continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as rescue and assessment operations progress,” Osumba said.

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