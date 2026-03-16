Nairobi Hospital board officials charged in Sh4.8m payments

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Senior officials linked to The Nairobi Hospital on Monday faced multiple charges in court, including conflict of interest and failing to submit company financial statements to the government registrar.

According to court documents filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charges target directors of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), the body that owns and runs the hospital.

Among those charged are former board chairman Dr. Chris Bichage Munga Nyamaratandi, vice chairman Samson Mbuthia Kinyanjui, board chairman Dr. Job Lukuru Obwaka, and director Valarie Akinyi Gaya.

Court documents state that Dr. Bichage is accused of having a direct conflict of interest while serving as a director of the Kenya Hospital Association.

Prosecutors claim that between November 10, 2023 and March 15, 2024, he received Sh4.8 million from Meritorious Insurance Agency, a company that had been contracted by the hospital’s parent association.

The charge sheet states that the payment created a conflict between his personal interests and the interests of the association.

In the alternative charge, prosecutors say he “unlawfully accepted a benefit… namely cash payment of Sh4,800,000 from Meritorious Insurance Agency, a company contracted by Kenya Hospital Association Limited.”

Vice chairman Samson Kinyanjui is facing similar allegations.

Court documents say that between December 23, 2024 and March 17, 2025, he allegedly received Sh3,999,996 from the same insurance agency while serving as a director of the association.

Prosecutors say the payments amounted to a conflict of interest linked to his position at the hospital’s governing body.

The directors are also accused of failing to submit financial statements for the association to the government registrar as required by law.

The charge sheet states that Dr. Bichage failed to lodge the company’s financial statements for the year 2022 and 2023 while serving as a director of the association.

In another count, prosecutors allege that Dr. Bichage, Kinyanjui, Obwaka and Gaya jointly failed to submit the association’s 2024 financial statements before the December 31 deadline.

The offences are said to be contrary to provisions of the Companies Act (Kenya).