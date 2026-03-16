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Shauri Moyo building collapse.

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Two hospitalised, six missing after Shauri Moyo building Collapse

Rescuers are searching for six people still missing after a Shauri Moyo building collapse, with two survivors already evacuated to KNH for treatment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Six people remain unaccounted for after a building collapsed in Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo on Monday, with rescue teams racing against time to search through the rubble.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, initial reports indicate that 10 people were inside the building when the structure came down.

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Two of them managed to escape by jumping out moments before the collapse.

“Initial reports indicate that 10 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Two managed to escape by jumping out,” the Red Cross said in an update.

Rescue teams later pulled out two more people from the debris and rushed them to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

“Two people have been rescued and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for medical attention. Six people remain unaccounted for,” the humanitarian agency said.

Emergency responders, including volunteers from the Red Cross Action Team, have been providing first aid at the scene as search and rescue operations continue.

“First aid has been provided at the scene by RCAT volunteers as search and rescue efforts continue,” the Red Cross added.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the building collapsed following an attempted demolition earlier in the day.

The structure is among those located along the Nairobi River riparian corridor and had been earmarked for removal under the Nairobi Rivers Commission’s river regeneration programme.

“The Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Government Administrative Officers and the Kenya Red Cross have been rapidly deployed to the scene and search and rescue operations are currently underway,” the ministry said in a statement.

Simon Osumba, the Nairobi North County Commissioner, said authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rescue teams continue their work.

“The Office of the County Commissioner, Nairobi North, is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as rescue and assessment operations progress,” Osumba said.

He urged members of the public to stay away from the site to allow rescue teams to work without interference.

“Members of the public are strongly urged to stay clear of the affected area to allow emergency teams to operate without obstruction,” he added.

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