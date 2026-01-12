COIN-10 Committee to Roll Out Public Consultations on Ten-Point Agenda Implementation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – The Committee overseeing the Implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report (COIN-10) will in the coming days engage members of the public to collect views, proposals and recommendations to be considered in its final report.

The led by Agnes Zani said that the consultations are intended to broaden stakeholder participation and ensure that citizens’ priorities are reflected in the reform process.

During a high-level consultative meeting held at Harambee House, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei assured the Committee of the government’s full support as it discharges its mandate.

He noted that the successful implementation of the committee’s work would stand as a lasting tribute to the agreement signed in March last year between President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which birthed the Ten-Point Agenda.

The engagement offered the Committee critical insights that will guide its ongoing work as it continues to engage stakeholders and consolidate a clear and actionable roadmap for the full implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report.

The Committee, chaired by ODM Deputy Secretary General Senator Agnes Zani, commended the Head of Public Service for its strategic role in aligning ministries, state departments and agencies to national priorities.

The Committee noted that this coordination is central to driving a professional, accountable and results-oriented Public Service.

Discussions during the meeting focused on key pillars necessary for effective implementation, including public service leadership, policy coordination, institutional management, reform and modernization of government systems, as well as the enforcement of ethical standards and discipline across the Public Service.

Through the leadership of the Office of the President, the meeting examined how best to strengthen execution and oversight mechanisms to ensure reforms are implemented consistently across government.

The consultative engagement formed part of COIN-10’s mandate to ensure that the recommendations and reform priorities contained in the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report are effectively translated into action across government departments and agencies.

The Zani-led Committee held the meeting with Koskei at his Harambee House office in Nairobi, as part of efforts to build shared understanding and consensus on the execution and coordination of the proposed reforms within the Public Service.