CHURCH & POLITICS

Chaos at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after police fire teargas and live bullets during Gachagua’s visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Chaos erupted at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after police fired teargas and live bullets to disrupt a Sunday service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, saw assailants—armed and wearing face masks—storm the church premises. They entered through the gate, opening fire and indiscriminately releasing teargas into the congregation.

“They advanced towards the church, shooting and throwing teargas, causing chaos and panic among worshipers,” said a witness.

In the ensuing chaos, the group—accompanied by plainclothes officers—proceeded to vandalize vehicles within the church compound, destroying several and setting others ablaze in a ruthless act of looting.

Worshipers, mostly women and children, scrambled for safety amid the commotion, with many injured in the melee.

Vehicles parked on the church grounds were also vandalized.

The former Deputy President was evacuated and whisked away through a thicket surrounding Wairima ACK Church.

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched,” Gachagua wrote.

Leaders from across the country have condemned the assault, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka warning that if anything happens to the former Deputy President, President William Ruto should be held accountable.

The Wiper leader also appealed to the public for prayers, in a year when political campaigns are set to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

