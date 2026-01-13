Xi Jinping to meet Canadian PM Mark Carney on landmark China visit

BEIJING, China, Jan 13 — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will make a four-day official visit to China starting on Wednesday, making him the first Canadian head of government to visit the country in eight years.

President Xi Jinping will meet with Carney to “offer new strategic guidance for further improving and developing China-Canada relations”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, will hold separate talks with Carney to conduct comprehensive and in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, according to the ministry.

“China looks to take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and communication, enhance political mutual trust and expand pragmatic cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing.

China hopes to properly manage differences, address each other’s concerns and consolidate the momentum of improvement in China-Canada relations to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, she said.

“The sound and stable development of China-Canada relations serves the common interests of both countries and their peoples, and also contributes to world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” she added.

Carney, who took office in March last year, succeeded former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The latter made an official visit to China in December 2017.

Chinese officials and scholars noted that since last year, China-Canada ties have gradually improved and developed through joint efforts.

In October, Xi and Carney met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea.

Last week, when meeting with visiting former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien in Beijing, Vice-President Han Zheng said the two leaders reached important consensus and provided strategic guidance for improving and developing bilateral relations, “opening a new chapter in China-Canada ties”.

“China and Canada have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation,” Han added.

Official data shows that in 2024, China was Canada’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest source of imports and second-largest export market.

Last year, a record 125 Canadian companies participated in the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, and China reinstated Canada’s approved destination status for group travels.

Su Xiaohui, an associate research fellow with the China Institute of International Studies, said that Carney’s upcoming visit is a positive sign, serving to implement the consensus reached in his October meeting with Xi and further advance the momentum of recovery in bilateral ties.

“Ottawa seeks to advance cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and energy, strengthen economic and trade ties, and broaden areas for collaboration,” she said.

Carney’s visit “aims to make rational and objective choices in its foreign policy”, Su said, adding that “the visit will be helpful for Canada to foster a proper perception of China”.

Last week, the Canadian prime minister’s office said in a statement that Carney will meet with Chinese government officials and business leaders to “elevate engagement on trade, energy, agriculture and international security”.

The Canadian government is moving the country’s economy “from reliance to resilience”, building strength at home, working to double non-US exports and attracting massive new investment, the statement added.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com