Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Carney, who took office in March last year, succeeded former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The latter made an official visit to China in December 2017/PMO_Canada

CHINA DAILY

Xi Jinping to meet Canadian PM Mark Carney on landmark China visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit China for four days, meeting Xi Jinping in the first Canadian PM trip to Beijing in eight years.

Published

BEIJING, China, Jan 13 — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will make a four-day official visit to China starting on Wednesday, making him the first Canadian head of government to visit the country in eight years.

President Xi Jinping will meet with Carney to “offer new strategic guidance for further improving and developing China-Canada relations”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, will hold separate talks with Carney to conduct comprehensive and in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, according to the ministry.

“China looks to take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and communication, enhance political mutual trust and expand pragmatic cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing.

China hopes to properly manage differences, address each other’s concerns and consolidate the momentum of improvement in China-Canada relations to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, she said.

“The sound and stable development of China-Canada relations serves the common interests of both countries and their peoples, and also contributes to world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” she added.

Carney, who took office in March last year, succeeded former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The latter made an official visit to China in December 2017.

Chinese officials and scholars noted that since last year, China-Canada ties have gradually improved and developed through joint efforts.

In October, Xi and Carney met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea.

Last week, when meeting with visiting former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien in Beijing, Vice-President Han Zheng said the two leaders reached important consensus and provided strategic guidance for improving and developing bilateral relations, “opening a new chapter in China-Canada ties”.

“China and Canada have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation,” Han added.

Official data shows that in 2024, China was Canada’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest source of imports and second-largest export market.

Last year, a record 125 Canadian companies participated in the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, and China reinstated Canada’s approved destination status for group travels.

Su Xiaohui, an associate research fellow with the China Institute of International Studies, said that Carney’s upcoming visit is a positive sign, serving to implement the consensus reached in his October meeting with Xi and further advance the momentum of recovery in bilateral ties.

“Ottawa seeks to advance cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and energy, strengthen economic and trade ties, and broaden areas for collaboration,” she said.

Carney’s visit “aims to make rational and objective choices in its foreign policy”, Su said, adding that “the visit will be helpful for Canada to foster a proper perception of China”.

Last week, the Canadian prime minister’s office said in a statement that Carney will meet with Chinese government officials and business leaders to “elevate engagement on trade, energy, agriculture and international security”.

The Canadian government is moving the country’s economy “from reliance to resilience”, building strength at home, working to double non-US exports and attracting massive new investment, the statement added.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China enters ‘deep-water stage’ in anti-corruption fight

China’s anti-corruption campaign hit a new level in 2025, with record high-level investigations and a strategic “deep-water stage” focus on governance efficiency, signaling intensified...

17 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges US youth to advance ties, promote development

President Xi Jinping has replied to a US youth education delegation, expressing hope that more young Americans will participate in the “50,000 in Five...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Ghana condemns ‘colonial’ US raid on Venezuela and Maduro’s ‘abduction’

Ghana has condemned the US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that Washington’s actions violate international law and...

January 4, 2026

World

China demands Maduro’s release, says US must ‘stop toppling the government of Venezuela’

China, Russia and Iran condemn the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a violation of international law as global tensions escalate.

January 4, 2026

Africa

AU urges inclusive political dialogue in Venezuela, warns US move destabilizing

The African Union urges inclusive political dialogue in Venezuela after the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that escalating military action risks regional...

January 4, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s message for New Year widely lauded

Experts highlighted the continuity and the focus on high-quality growth conveyed in the Chinese leader's speech.

January 2, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges solid work for more progress

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday evening when delivering his 2026 New Year message in Beijing through China Media Group and the internet.

January 1, 2026

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Xi said the year 2025 also marks a concrete step in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, recalling that...

December 31, 2025