AU Commission Chair calls for stronger AU–UN cooperation amid rising global instability

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has called for renewed multilateral solidarity in addressing Africa’s evolving peace and security challenges, warning that growing pressure on the global multilateral system is testing the effectiveness of conflict prevention and mediation efforts across the continent.

Speaking during the 4th AU–UN High-Level Retreat in Libreville, Youssouf stressed the need for stronger cooperation between the African Union and the United Nations in responding to emerging continental and global crises.

He said renewed multilateral engagement was essential in line with the principles outlined in the recently signed Joint Cooperation Framework between the AU and the UN in Addis Ababa.

The AUC Chair noted that preventive diplomacy, mediation, and conflict resolution mechanisms were increasingly under strain amid mounting geopolitical tensions and growing challenges facing the international system.

“The effectiveness of preventive diplomacy, mediation and conflict resolution mechanisms is increasingly being tested amid growing strains on the multilateral system,” the AU Commission said in a statement summarizing his remarks.

Youssouf also highlighted recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning that instability in the strategic waterway could have significant implications for African economies and broader global economic stability.

Financial reform

He further reiterated the importance of reforming the international financial architecture to better align with Africa’s development priorities and long-term aspirations.

The AU Commission Chair expressed concern over resource constraints affecting multilateral institutions, saying inadequate financing continues to limit their capacity to respond effectively to peace, security, and development challenges.

He emphasized that strengthened cooperation and enhanced coordination between the AU and the UN would be critical in addressing shared continental and global challenges, particularly amid increasing economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability.

The AU–UN High-Level Retreat brings together senior officials from both organizations to review cooperation frameworks and strengthen joint responses to peacebuilding, security, governance, and development issues affecting the African continent.