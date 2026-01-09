9 killed after floodwater sweeps away vehicle in southern Zimbabwe

HARARE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Nine people drowned on Thursday after floodwater swept away their vehicle in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South Province, police said Friday.

The ill-fated Toyota Noah was carried away while attempting to cross the Tshangamutope River in the Mukula area of Filabusi, the police said in a statement posted on social media.

The victims were seven adults and two children, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered on Friday with the assistance of the local community. Identification efforts are ongoing.

Persistent rains have battered large parts of Zimbabwe in recent months, leaving more than 70 people dead and causing extensive damage to road infrastructure.