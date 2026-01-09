Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

9 killed after floodwater sweeps away vehicle in southern Zimbabwe

The victims were seven adults and two children, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered on Friday with the assistance of the local community. Identification efforts are ongoing.

Published

HARARE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Nine people drowned on Thursday after floodwater swept away their vehicle in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South Province, police said Friday.

The ill-fated Toyota Noah was carried away while attempting to cross the Tshangamutope River in the Mukula area of Filabusi, the police said in a statement posted on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The victims were seven adults and two children, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered on Friday with the assistance of the local community. Identification efforts are ongoing.

Persistent rains have battered large parts of Zimbabwe in recent months, leaving more than 70 people dead and causing extensive damage to road infrastructure.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Okla Global has appointed Treadway Investment Bank to spearhead its Africa expansion, with assembly plants planned for Kenya, Nigeria, South...

January 9, 2026

World

Sweden to cut Aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, redirect funds to Ukraine

Officials indicated that the transition will occur gradually to allow affected countries to adjust and seek alternative support sources.

December 5, 2025

Africa

Anger as Zimbabwe leader okays new radio levy for motorists

There has been an outcry from some motorists as they will now have to pay $92 (£68) annually in order to listen to the...

May 27, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe makes first compensation payments to white farmers over land grabs

It is the first payment to be made under the 2020 compensation agreement signed between the state and the local white farmers in which...

April 10, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe to scrap tariffs on US goods as it faces 18% Trump levy

The move comes days after Trump imposed 18% tariffs on Zimbabwean exports to the US.

April 7, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe shuts down amid calls for protests

Only a handful of protesters took part in the planned march, spearheaded by a group of disgruntled war veterans who have accused Mnangagwa of...

April 1, 2025

ANALYSIS

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition

Twenty-six African countries have abolished the death penalty in law. The most recent countries to do so include Ghana, the Central African Republic and...

January 7, 2025

Africa

African leaders welcome Trump’s election victory, pledge continued cooperation

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa highlighted the need for strong leadership, remarking that “the world needs more leaders who speak for the people.”

November 6, 2024