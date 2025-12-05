Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sweden to cut Aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, redirect funds to Ukraine

Officials indicated that the transition will occur gradually to allow affected countries to adjust and seek alternative support sources.

Published

Sweden announced on Friday that it will gradually phase out development aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia over the coming years, redirecting funds to increase support for Ukraine.

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said the decision reflects a shift in Sweden’s foreign aid priorities in response to global geopolitical developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government did not provide a detailed timeline for the phase-out, but officials indicated that the transition will occur gradually to allow affected countries to adjust and seek alternative support sources.

This move marks a significant reallocation of Sweden’s development budget, signaling a stronger emphasis on European security and humanitarian support for Ukraine, while scaling back traditional aid programs in certain regions of Africa and Latin America.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

15 foreign missions in Tanzania urge probe on deaths cites evidence of concealment

Protests erupted across Tanzania's major cities, including Dar es Salaam and Arusha, after the general elections, which international observers stated fell short of democratic...

10 hours ago

Africa

US Senator denounces Meta restrictions on Tanzanian activists

US Senator Jim Risch has condemned Meta's move to restrict accounts of Tanzanian activists following government pressure, as Washington launches a review of its...

14 hours ago

Africa

Meta confirms Tanzania-ordered restriction on activist Maria Sarungi

Meta has confirmed restricting Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account following a government order, sparking criticism over free expression and political pressure amid escalating...

15 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Places Ties with Tanzania Under Review Amid Governance and Security Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of its relationship with Tanzania, citing serious concerns over the Tanzanian government’s recent...

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

Tanzanian hip hop artist Frida Amani named UNEP ecosystem restoration champion

UNEP has appointed Tanzanian rapper Frida Amani as its first Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration ahead of UNEA-7, aiming to inspire youth to restore degraded...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Coast Guard Joins Regional Security Agencies for Major Tabletop Exercise in Tanzania

The Kenya Coast Guard said the exercise aims to strengthen operational coordination, improve joint preparedness, and enhance real-time information sharing among participating states.

4 days ago

Africa

U.S. Issues Security Alert for Tanzania Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protests

The embassy warned travelers to expect significant disruptions in the coming weeks, including possible curfews and ferry cancellations.

5 days ago

Africa

Tanzania cancels independence day celebrations after election unrest

The opposition believes hundreds of people died in the crackdown. The government has yet to give a death toll and has set up commission...

November 26, 2025