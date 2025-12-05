Sweden to cut Aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, redirect funds to Ukraine

Sweden announced on Friday that it will gradually phase out development aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia over the coming years, redirecting funds to increase support for Ukraine.

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said the decision reflects a shift in Sweden’s foreign aid priorities in response to global geopolitical developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The government did not provide a detailed timeline for the phase-out, but officials indicated that the transition will occur gradually to allow affected countries to adjust and seek alternative support sources.

This move marks a significant reallocation of Sweden’s development budget, signaling a stronger emphasis on European security and humanitarian support for Ukraine, while scaling back traditional aid programs in certain regions of Africa and Latin America.