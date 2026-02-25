Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Zimbabwe rejects ‘lopsided’ US health aid deal over data concerns

Zimbabwe was being asked to share its biological resources and data over an extended period, with no corresponding guarantee of access to any medical innovations – such as vaccines, diagnostics, or treatments – that might result from that shared data,” his statement said.

Published

HARARE, Feb 25 – Zimbabwe has rejected a US health deal that would have provided $367m (£272m) in funding over five years because of Washington’s demand for sensitive data.

The decision has come to light after a government memo from December was leaked, revealing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa felt the deal was “lopsided”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A government spokesman has since explained the US was demanding access to biological samples for research and commercial gain but said it was not willing to share the benefits for future vaccines and treatments.

“We will now turn to the difficult and regrettable task of winding down our health assistance in Zimbabwe,” US ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont said in a statement.

Her embassy said the US had provided more than $1.9bn in health funding to Zimbabwe over the last two decades.

A doctors’ association in Zimbabwe has called for further dialogue to find a deal acceptable to both sides so the country’s HIV programme can continue.

In December, Kenya’s High Court suspended a similar health funding agreement the government had signed with the US after a consumer rights lobby filed a case citing concerns about the safety of Kenyans’ health data.

According to the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, 16 African countries have so far signed health pacts representing more than $18.3bn in new funding.

It said the money for Zimbabwe would have gone towards “HIV/Aids treatment and prevention, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and disease outbreak preparedness”.

“We believe this collaboration would have delivered extraordinary benefits for Zimbabwean communities especially the 1.2 million men, women and children currently receiving HIV treatment through US-supported programmes,” Tremont said.

But government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the arrangement was “asymmetrical”.

“Zimbabwe was being asked to share its biological resources and data over an extended period, with no corresponding guarantee of access to any medical innovations – such as vaccines, diagnostics, or treatments – that might result from that shared data,” his statement said.

“In essence, our nation would provide the raw materials for scientific discovery without any assurance that the end products would be accessible to our people should a future health crisis emerge.”

He also said the US’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its pursuit of bilateral health agreements were upending structures already set up through the global health agency.

Mangwana gave as an example its Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing scheme to deal with future pandemics.

“This system is designed to ensure that when a country contributes its data, the benefits – including vaccines and treatments – are shared equitably, not commercialised exclusively by those with the resources to develop them.

“Zimbabwe’s reservations over the US deal “should not be misconstrued as anti-American sentiment”, he added.”We welcome continued dialogue with our American counterparts on how future co-operation might be structured in a manner that respects the sovereignty and dignity of both nations.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

9 killed after floodwater sweeps away vehicle in southern Zimbabwe

The victims were seven adults and two children, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered on Friday with the assistance of the local...

January 24, 2026

business

Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Okla Global has appointed Treadway Investment Bank to spearhead its Africa expansion, with assembly plants planned for Kenya, Nigeria, South...

January 9, 2026

World

Sweden to cut Aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, redirect funds to Ukraine

Officials indicated that the transition will occur gradually to allow affected countries to adjust and seek alternative support sources.

December 5, 2025

Africa

Anger as Zimbabwe leader okays new radio levy for motorists

There has been an outcry from some motorists as they will now have to pay $92 (£68) annually in order to listen to the...

May 27, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe makes first compensation payments to white farmers over land grabs

It is the first payment to be made under the 2020 compensation agreement signed between the state and the local white farmers in which...

April 10, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe to scrap tariffs on US goods as it faces 18% Trump levy

The move comes days after Trump imposed 18% tariffs on Zimbabwean exports to the US.

April 7, 2025

Africa

Zimbabwe shuts down amid calls for protests

Only a handful of protesters took part in the planned march, spearheaded by a group of disgruntled war veterans who have accused Mnangagwa of...

April 1, 2025

ANALYSIS

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition

Twenty-six African countries have abolished the death penalty in law. The most recent countries to do so include Ghana, the Central African Republic and...

January 7, 2025