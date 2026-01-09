Chinese EV giant Okla Global appoints Treadway to spearhead Africa expansion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tiazhou Okla Automotive Co., widely known as Okla Global, has announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong–headquartered Treadway Investment Bank to accelerate its ambitious expansion into Africa’s fast-growing automotive market.

Under the agreement, Treadway will provide investment banking and corporate finance advisory services to support Okla’s continental growth strategy.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen Okla’s rollout of electric vehicles across Africa by leveraging Treadway’s deep industry expertise, strong government relationships, and last-mile delivery capabilities.

Through this alliance, Okla plans to establish a robust manufacturing and assembly ecosystem across key African markets, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt. Zimbabwe and South Africa will serve the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, Nigeria will anchor the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kenya will support the East African market, while Egypt will act as the hub for North Africa.

This infrastructure push underscores Okla’s ambition to become a major player in Africa’s EV sector—a market where firms such as Agilitee have already helped pioneer electric mobility solutions.

Partnerships

Treadway is expected to play a critical role in facilitating partnerships with African governments and private sector players, positioning Okla as a significant force in the continent’s automotive industry.

The investment bank will also assist in securing financing, navigating regulatory frameworks, and ensuring the sustainability of the expansion.

Okla’s strategy aligns with Africa’s rising demand for affordable and environmentally friendly vehicles, while also promising job creation and industrial development through localized assembly and manufacturing.

The move comes amid a broader wave of Chinese automakers expanding aggressively into Africa over the past five years. Brands such as BYD, Chery, Geely, Foton, Great Wall Motor (GWM), Haval, and Sinotruk have established strong footholds, particularly in Kenya, which has emerged as a key regional hub for electric mobility and commercial vehicles.

Their growth has been driven by local assembly plants that reduce costs, innovative financing models that improve affordability, and stronger after-sales support that is reshaping consumer confidence.

With Okla Global’s entry, backed by Treadway’s financial and strategic expertise, Africa’s automotive industry appears poised for a significant transformation—one that strengthens China’s footprint in the EV sector while accelerating the continent’s transition to sustainable mobility.