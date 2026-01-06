42 trade unions endorse Atwoli for a 6th term as COTU-Kenya Sec-Gen

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Francis Atwoli is set to extend his tenure as the longest-serving Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-Kenya)

This comes after he received a full endorsement from affiliated trade unions ahead of August polls.

“Today, in my capacity as the Secretary General of COTU (K), I hosted 42 General Secretaries from affiliated trade unions for a preparatory lunch, during which they unanimously endorsed me to lead them into the COTU (K) elections scheduled for August this year, as a team and in solidarity,” he stated on his X handle.

Atwoli has held the position since in August 2001.

The 74-year-old was re-elected unopposed to serve for the fifth term in the last election, where he promised to serve all the workers in the country.

He previously served as the General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union and also in a senior position at the Union of Posts and Telecommunication Employees.

Last year, Atwoli was re-elected to serve for the fifth time as a Titular Member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governor body, becoming the longest serving member.