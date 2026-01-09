Connect with us

2025 KCSE Results: 1,180 Candidates Disqualified Over Examination Irregularities, Says CS Migos

The cancellations come out of a total 993,226 candidates who sat the national examination, representing about 0.12 per cent of the candidature.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Results for 1,180 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been cancelled after they were found to have engaged in examination irregularities, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has announced.

Speaking during the official release of the results on Friday, the CS said investigations conducted after the examinations confirmed cases of cheating and other forms of malpractice, prompting the nullification of the affected candidates’ results in line with existing laws and regulations.

“Following the conclusion of investigations, 1,180 candidates were found to have been involved in examination irregularities. Consequently, their examination results have been cancelled,” Migos said.

Integrity drive

Migos said the government maintained a firm stance on examination integrity throughout the 2025 examination cycle, warning that no candidate or institution would be spared where malpractice was detected.

He noted that the exams were administered under a whole-of-government security approach, involving the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), ICT Ministry, and other security agencies.

According to the CS, the multi-agency strategy ensured tight supervision from the printing and distribution of examination papers to their administration and marking.

“We indicated in November last year that reported cases would be investigated and action taken upon conclusion of those investigations. That commitment has been honoured,” he said.

Results released amid reforms

The cancellations were announced as the ministry released the 2025 KCSE results, which showed an overall improvement in performance, including a rise in the number of candidates scoring Grade A and those qualifying for university admission.

Migos stressed that upholding the credibility of national examinations remains critical as Kenya transitions from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“The integrity of our examinations is non-negotiable. It is the foundation upon which public confidence in our education system rests,” he said.

Results Check

The CS said affected candidates would be unable to access valid results, while all other candidates can check their outcomes online through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal by entering their index number and one registered name.

He urged parents, candidates and schools to accept the results as released, noting that the examination system remains transparent, digital and open to scrutiny.

The 2025 KCSE cohort is among the final groups to sit the examination under the outgoing 8-4-4 system, with full transition to CBC expected in the coming years.

