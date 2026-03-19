Nairobi Hospital doctors disown colleagues who petitioned Ruto over management dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19 – A section of doctors at The Nairobi Hospital has distanced itself from colleagues who petitioned William Ruto to intervene in the hospital’s internal management, citing concerns over bypassed protocols and the presentation of misleading information, officials said Thursday.

The Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), which represents about 730 consultants, criticized five admitting doctors for circumventing established communication channels and presenting unverified claims to hospital patrons—actions officials say escalated tensions within both clinical and administrative ranks.

Dr. Agnes Gachoki, Chairperson of the MAC, told reporters that the five doctors held an unauthorized meeting with the hospital’s patron, sidestepping formal procedures that require communication to flow through the committee before reaching the Board of Management.

“We wish to clarify that these five members of the admitting staff who went to see our patron did not follow the laid-down structure of communication, either externally or even to the board, because this proper structure goes through the Medical Advisory Committee. Therefore, this was an informal meeting,” she said.

“They did not express any formal communication from the hospital or the admitting staff, and there has been no decision or meeting that concluded we should send any representatives to the patron regarding the hospital.”

Dr. Gachoki appeared alongside Board Chair Dr. Barcley Onyambu and CEO Felix Osano to reaffirm that the facility remains financially stable, operationally sound, and committed to delivering high-quality patient care.

They dismissed recent claims of institutional collapse or the need for external intervention as unfounded.

“We are a going concern,” Osano said, noting that the hospital continues to receive supplies and process payments from insurance firms and government health schemes.

“While we owe some vendors, we are simultaneously owed billions by payers. The hospital remains fully operational and profitable.”

Longstanding challenges

Dr. Onyambu and Dr. Gachoki added that the hospital’s governance challenges are longstanding, tracing back to 2016 when infrastructure expansion projects and management disputes led to legacy debts and ongoing litigation.

“The hospital is stable, operational, and fully committed to quality patient care on the foundation of strong capabilities,” Onyambu said.

President Ruto has since pledged government support to safeguard the institution and ensure continuity of services, warning that no individual or group should hold it hostage for personal interests.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the President’s intervention followed petitions from stakeholders concerned about governance disputes and legal challenges that could potentially disrupt operations.

Despite the heightened scrutiny, hospital leadership emphasized that day-to-day operations and clinical services remain uninterrupted.

Staff were urged during a recent town hall meeting to remain focused and resilient while upholding the hospital’s reputation.

The Nairobi Hospital said it is continuing to implement governance reforms, debt recovery strategies, and transparency measures aimed at resolving historical challenges and securing long-term sustainability, officials added.