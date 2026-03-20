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KEDIPA calls for mandatory disability audit for all laws

KEDIPA Chairperson Timothy Wanyonyi, said the forum resolved that every proposed law, policy, and government programme should undergo a structured review to assess its impact on persons with disabilities before implementation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – The Kenya Disability Parliamentary Association (KEDIPA) has called for the introduction of mandatory disability inclusion audits for all legislation, in a proposal that could reshape how laws and public policies are developed in the country.

The proposal emerged as a key outcome of a high-level forum convened by KEDIPA, where stakeholders urged a shift from reactive to deliberate inclusion in governance systems.

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KEDIPA Chairperson Timothy Wanyonyi, said the forum resolved that every proposed law, policy, and government programme should undergo a structured review to assess its impact on persons with disabilities before implementation.

The Westlands legislator noted that while Kenya has progressive frameworks on disability rights, weak implementation continues to limit access to employment, education, and public life for persons with disabilities.

He stressed the need for sustained engagement with institutions to ensure commitments translate into measurable outcomes.

The forum was officially opened by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei, who raised concern over recruitment practices that continue to exclude qualified persons with disabilities.

“Why should a person living with a disability be excluded from serving in the army in a professional capacity?” she posed, adding that criteria such as requiring 32 teeth are discriminatory and out of step with the principles of equity and dignity.

Healthcare access also featured prominently in the discussions, with stakeholders calling for expanded availability of specialised services, including cornea transplants, which remain out of reach for many despite their transformative impact.

KEDIPA is expected to engage key institutions, among them the Public Service Commission, National Police Service, Teachers Service Commission, and relevant ministries, to push for policy and administrative reforms.

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