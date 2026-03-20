Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kenya Eyes Export Boom as China Opens Duty-Free Market

The policy, which covers more than 50 African countries, signals a break from Kenya’s long-standing import-heavy ties with Beijing and opens the door to an export-led engagement if the country can meet the moment.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 20-China’s decision to grant Kenyan exports zero-tariff access from May 1, 2026, is emerging as a decisive shift in trade relations, with far-reaching implications for the country’s economic direction.

The policy, which covers more than 50 African countries, signals a break from Kenya’s long-standing import-heavy ties with Beijing and opens the door to an export-led engagement if the country can meet the moment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Economists say the removal of tariffs could sharply reduce the cost of doing business, giving Kenyan goods a competitive edge in one of the world’s largest consumer markets. But they warn that access alone will not guarantee success.

Speaking at a CGTN Kiswahili forum in Nairobi, University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Mulaku Lemi Nyongeza described the move as a rare strategic opening.

“Removing tariffs lowers the cost of operations. It is an opportunity Kenya and Africa must take advantage of,” he said.

He pointed to market access as the most immediate gain, noting that tariffs have long locked African producers out of global value chains.

“Removing them eliminates a major obstacle,” he said.

But the bigger test, he cautioned, lies beyond tariffs.

“The products we export must meet strict standards quality, size, processing. Without that, this opportunity will not translate into real gains,” Dr Nyongeza said.

The policy also carries geopolitical weight, offering Kenya a chance to reduce its dependence on traditional Western markets under frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Analysts say this could accelerate a quiet but significant realignment in global trade partnerships.

Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman William Zhuo said the shift could fundamentally alter trade flows.

“For a long time, the focus has been on imports from China. Now the opportunity is for Kenya to sell to China,” he said.

He added that the zero-tariff window could trigger a surge in foreign direct investment, as firms move to establish production bases in Kenya to tap into duty-free access.

“We can attract investment, use local skilled labour and export to China without those taxes,” Zhuo said.

Beyond trade, the stakes are industrial. Experts say the policy could spur manufacturing, create jobs and position Kenya as a regional export hub but only with deliberate policy action and private sector readiness.

Kenya’s youthful, tech-savvy population could also play a role, particularly in digital trade and e-commerce, areas seen as the next frontier of China-Africa commerce.

Yet a critical gap remains: information.

Zaina Shisia of the Inter Region Economic Network warned that many businesses especially small and medium enterprises remain unaware of how to access the opportunity.

“The gates are open; the shelves in Shanghai are waiting. But without proper information, these opportunities will remain unrealised,” she said.

She called on the media to move beyond headlines and equip businesses with practical guidance on certification, packaging and regulatory compliance.

At the same time, the policy is expected to generate spillover benefits across sectors, including healthcare and services, through deeper China-Africa collaboration.

Health Outreach Link2Care chief executive Dr Rudong Zhang said the focus must shift from short-term gains to long-term systems.

“China has strong technological capabilities. The goal should be to build sustainable systems that make services more accessible and affordable,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

MFA Hosts African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi to Outline Kenya’s Foreign Policy Priorities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday hosted the African Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi, briefing envoys on the country’s foreign...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt given until September 19 to anchor framework on mobile number reassignment

High Court orders govt to implement framework by September 19 to protect mobile numbers as digital IDs, preserve prisoners’ contacts, and prevent privacy breaches.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital dismisses collapse claims, says facility financially stable

Nairobi Hospital denies collapse claims, citing revenue growth, surplus recovery, and stable operations amid governance disputes and Ruto intervention.

11 hours ago

Top stories

JSC to begin interviews for Environment and Land Court judges on March 24

JSC said commission said 50 candidates had been shortlisted and would be interviewed to fill 10 vacancies on the specialised court.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital doctors disown colleagues who petitioned Ruto over management dispute

Medical Advisory Committee accuses five doctors of bypassing communication channels and presenting unverified claims, as hospital leadership insists operations remain stable.

12 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda Makes Progress on Nuclear Energy Infrastructure, IAEA Says

Rwanda has incorporated medium- and long-term nuclear power generation into its national energy strategies and the National Land-Use Master Plan

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rules mobile mumbers are Digital IDs, mandates consent for reassignment

High Court affirms mobile numbers as personal digital identifiers, orders government and telcos to prevent unconsented deactivation setting September 19 deadline.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt warns of flooding, landslide risks ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration urges heightened vigilance as the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts widespread heavy rainfall across multiple counties, increasing the...

13 hours ago