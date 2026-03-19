Rwanda Makes Progress on Nuclear Energy Infrastructure, IAEA Says

NAIROBI,Kenya, Mar 19– Rwanda is advancing toward incorporating nuclear power into its energy mix, with plans for its first small modular reactor (SMR) to be operational in the early 2030s, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.

An IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission, conducted at the request of the Rwandan government from March 2 to 9, assessed the country’s readiness to develop the necessary infrastructure for a safe, secure and sustainable nuclear power programme.

The mission concluded that Rwanda is making significant progress in strengthening its nuclear infrastructure, which is expected to eventually supply 60% to 70% of the nation’s energy needs.

Rwanda has incorporated medium- and long-term nuclear power generation into its national energy strategies and the National Land-Use Master Plan.

“Strong government support and effective coordination of the preparatory work helped Rwanda make significant progress towards deciding on a nuclear power programme,” said Mehmet Ceyhan, technical lead of the IAEA mission.

He noted the country’s proactive engagement with stakeholders, early planning for emergency preparedness, and comprehensive preparation as key strengths.

The INIR team, composed of experts from Egypt, Estonia, Kenya and Pakistan, as well as six IAEA staff members, highlighted areas of progress including drafting a comprehensive nuclear law, enhancing the regulatory framework, conducting site surveys, and identifying candidate locations for the planned SMR project.

The mission also issued recommendations to help Rwanda further develop its nuclear infrastructure, including finalizing reports to support national decision-making, completing legislative reviews, and refining policies and strategies to support nuclear power deployment.

“Rwanda remains firmly committed to the responsible, safe and transparent development of nuclear power infrastructure,” said Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure.

“The IAEA’s review provides invaluable guidance to align our framework with international safety standards and global best practices.”

Rwanda’s nuclear ambitions are anchored in a 2020 presidential order establishing the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board and are part of the country’s broader energy policy to reduce reliance on electricity imports and fossil fuels.

Following the mission, the IAEA and Rwanda will develop a coordinated workplan to continue supporting the country’s nuclear power programme.

INIR missions are part of the IAEA Milestones Approach, guiding member states through the phases of consideration, preparation, and construction of nuclear power infrastructure